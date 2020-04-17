Remembering Sibel Thrasher | Vancouver Sunlight

Post articles

It was new music that first introduced entertainer Sibel Thrasher to B.C.

During an international tour with the American vocal team The Platters that kicked off in 1979 and saw her complete in California, Japan and Korea, the entertainer observed herself in Vancouver for a thirty day period-extended efficiency at the Holiday Inn.

She fell in like with the town during that time in 1981 — and eventually moved listed here to go after her aspiration of getting a solo singer.

“I mentioned I was hardly ever gonna depart Canada. I packed my baggage and manufactured Vancouver my home,” Thrasher recalled in a 2007 job interview in The Vancouver Courier. “I fell in really like with Vancouver simply because of the persons, the climate and blue water.”

In this impression from March 5, 2005, Sibel Thrasher sings I Would like at the Commodore Ballroom through Motown Meltdown in Vancouver. ARLEN REDEKOP/PROVINCE

It was an passion for her adopted hometown that pals say she was fast to deliver up any time she had the likelihood.

“She loved every thing about Vancouver,” Rob Montgomery, a buddy, guitarist and bandleader for Incognito, claims. “When we’d carry out Dock of the Bay are living, she would constantly explain to the story of slipping in love with Vancouver on the lookout out at English Bay.”