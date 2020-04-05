Remembering the big toilet paper shortage in 1973

One manager surprised, “I’ll buy it before putting it on the shelf!” One customer said, “I thought I would run out of stock and increase my inventory, but I saw someone hit me.”

Yeah, it happened before: the fear of toilet paper during the energy crisis of the early 1970s.

Former CBS News reporter Sally Quinn picked up the story: “Amid a recent interest in fuel shortages and meat shortages, a new gap has emerged in American home staples: toilet paper shortages.” .

Filmmaker Brian Garsten created a short documentary about it last year-yes, before the current toilet paper panic!

“You will now think you are a kind of prophet,” said correspondent Mo Rocca.

“I’m not a Nostradamus for lack of toilet paper!” Gersten reflected.

Here’s what happened in December 1973:

The warning was picked up by writers of the late-night King Johnny Carson, and the “potential” part was omitted. As Carson said during his “Tonight’s Show” monologue on December 19, 1973:

On December 19, 1973, Johnny Carson succumbed to a shortage of toilet paper, causing panic buying across the United States.

“In the good old America, there is a serious shortage of toilet paper. We must stop writing it!”

The false alarm caused Carson’s audience to run about 20 million. “I’m used to being able to go whenever I want and when I like it, but suddenly I have to suppress my habits.”

“People nationwide have hit supermarkets and got as much toilet paper as possible,” Garsten said.

A month later, Walter Cronkite of CBS News set a record: “Quoting for panic purchases at the retail level, the Scott Paper Company today implements an allocation system for the nationwide distribution of toilet tissue. A spokeswoman for Scott told the groundless story The lack of rumors is causing excessive demand at retailers. “

Carson then announced some sort of clarification: “I don’t want to be remembered as a man who created a fake toilet paper fear for my whole life in entertainment. The obvious lack is There is none!”

And today there is no shortage … but there is another panic.

“When the world has uncertainty, people want to get rid of some of that uncertainty,” said Jay Zagorsky, a professor of economics at Boston University, what it calls a “zero risk bias.” He said he was rooted.

“Purchasing toilet paper ensures that at least one act is completely performed in life,” Zagorsky said.

“Does it give us some relief?” Asked Roca.

“Reassure, certain. You may run out of something else, but at least you have one of the staples that most people feel good about.”

However, toilet paper manufacturer Kimberly-Clark’s Arist Mastorides wants to clarify: “We work closely with our retail partners to make sure that their products are on store shelves and that we can correct this temporary shortage.”

And this is what makes you excited: about 90% of the toilet paper used by Americans is made here in the United States.

Toilet paper rolls off the production line.

“I think the most important message people have to get rid of is actually a lot of toilet paper. Don’t panic,” Zagorsky said.

Sally Quinn’s lesson, which she told viewers more than 45 years ago: “I know, there’s a lot of toilet paper that everyone can use. Fear has stopped people from storing up supplies, so all supplies are gone. Americans tend to run out of toilet paper and everything else. “



