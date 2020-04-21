Remembering the Holocaust We Need to Respect What Happened

In one scene in Claah Lanzmann’s classic Shoah report, historian Raul Hilberg, a renowned Holocaust researcher, sat in his study in a Vermont dye. He has a piece of paper in his hand: a regular traffic plan, Fahrplananordnung, No. 587, he said, referring to the railway to Treblinka. The PKR record is clear, which shows full trains, and the letter L stands for Leer, which means emptiness. This shows that this ship contained 50 cars and was carrying heavy loads when it arrived at Treblinka at 11:24 October 1, 1942 and left four and a half hours later, with nothing in the ark. The ship was taken to a city where a few seats were released to retrieve her new human-made goods, which she stored in Treblinka tomorrow. They are all clear from this traffic order, this process, the useless ticket. And yet it is a paper dealing with the deaths of ten thousand people. Raul Hilberg counts.

In the film, Claude Lanzmann cannot balance the low quality of paper and its negative consequences. I went to Treblinka, he said, and to bring these two, death camps and this warrant… And then Hilberg replied: “When I hold a document like this, especially since it is a real warrant, I know that my bureaucrat has kept himself it in his hand. It’s a work of art, and that’s all that remains. The dead are not there. “

These simple words sum up the whole situation we are living in after the Jewish genocide. People are killed, their bodies burned or thrown into a hole in the ground. Their homes and businesses were stolen, their watch was stolen, their garments were sold, their hair was cut and the German military suit was filled. They are literally erased from the face of the earth.

We are left empty. It holds people who call themselves non-Jews, assimilated by tradition, baptized and converted Christians, Sinti and Rome, homosexuals, who are classified as crazy. Many thoughts, songs, prayers, debate, tenderness and laughter were spent.

But how to understand what does not exist? The fact that a loved one has died, simply ceases to exist, can be difficult to understand. How do you understand the millions of people being killed? This inactivity is part of our present world – it is universal, it influences politics, writing history and even the physical world. Anyone who passes Bebelplatz, in the center of Berlin, can see the library created by Israeli Misha Ullman. In the exact place where the 30,000 books were burned, there is now a glass plate where you can look down into the basement – white as death – with open bookshelf, storage space for everything that doesn’t exist.

Gments like the traffic laws in the Shoah are important because they have escaped this lack of activity, and they can tell the time. But sometimes, as it has always been to me, they are easy to lose. In January 2010, Eva Ullman, the daughter of Otto Ullmann, a refugee girl who was sent to Sweden to escape Nazi persecution, confronted me after reading one of my books. She told me that her father was born and raised in a family of classmates in Vienna, a dear and loving child who loves music and football. When Hitler conquered Austria in March 1938, at the age of 12. His family was able to get him to Sweden in the early summer of 1939. The plan was with him later, but until then, they would write. his letter a day.

Eva has these letters. There they were, more than 500 letters from Otto’s parents, along with Hitler’s profile on logos, directly and indirectly. After her father died, she never opened them, but she never forgot them. As the daughter of a survivor of the Holocaust, she grew up learning that there are some places to go, some words to say, and some questions to never ask. The letters were placed in the IKEA box in her case, closed, until she had come to understand their offer.

I said thank you, but I don’t thank you. The letters were actually written in German, a language I was not very knowledgeable about, but that was not the main reason. I can’t even begin to think about writing about genocide. The unforgettable voice in Ullmann’s home is all known, and is part of my family. So we said goodbye.

But then, night after night, before I fell asleep, I found myself thinking of letters flying from Vienna to southern Sweden, one day, from parent to child. The image will not leave me alone.

The result is And in Vienna Woods, Tree Trees, a story about a child and his parents, an attempt to hide. And in the story there is another: In early 1944, after leaving Sweden’s orphanage where he started, Otto Ullmann sought employment at the Kamprad estate in Småland and became best friends with the owner’s son, Ingvar. Later, when Ingvar Kamprad decided to create IKEA’s clothing company, Otto was his number one and confident ten-year-old.

Ingvar Kamprad let me interview him (the results are in the book). But when I found the files from 1943 in the Swedish Secret Service Archive, I pointed out that he was a 4014 member of the Swedish Communist Party (Svensk Socialist Samling, or SSS), the Swedish Nazi Party at the time, refused to. contact again.

And the letters? They are still, surprisingly, in the IKEA box, waiting to transfer to the archives where they will be made available to researchers.

The millions of Jews killed in the European genocide not only were deprived of their lives and lives – they were also deprived of death: culturally, culturally, and expressly all. human value per person; death that has become a source of memory.

Defining the great emptiness of Europe, knowing its existence through remembrance, is therefore not only a function of the human nature but also the only way for us, as survivors, to preserve our own power. When everything that comes out of hiding becomes a piece of paper, those documents are nothing but a few. These are memory products.

Elisabeth Åsbrink is the most recent author of And in the Vienna Woods Trees: A True Mind The Story of an All-Star Family and War, recently published by other groups.

