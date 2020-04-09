Remembering When Roger Ebert Wrote John Prine’s Initial Critique

Musician John Prine on phase, circa 1970-1975. (Picture by Tony Russell/Redferns/Getty Photos)

Getty

John Prine, who handed absent previous night at the age of 73 from coronavirus troubles, has been a house name for a long time. But back in 1970, he was just a 23-yr-aged singer-songwriter in Chicago on the verge of breakout achievements — previously talented ample to impress one more well known Chicagoan, Roger Ebert.

It was Ebert who wrote the first evaluation of Prine — which ran in the Chicago Sunlight-Times on Oct. 9, 1970 — stepping outside his typical realm of film criticism to sing the musician’s praises. “He’s only been doing professionally since July, he sings at the out-of-the-way Fifth Peg, 858 W. Armitage, and place-people singers are not precisely putting rock out of company,” Ebert wrote. “But Prine is excellent.”

“He appears on phase with this sort of modesty he virtually appears to be to be backing into the spotlight,” Ebert’s assessment continues. “He sings alternatively quietly, and his guitar operate is good, but he doesn’t present off. He begins gradual. But right after a music or two, even the drunks in the home start to pay attention to his lyrics. And then he has you.”

The overview singles out some Prine classics like “Angel From Montgomery,” “Hello In There” (which Ebert identifies as “Old Folks”) and “Sam Stone” (functioning title: “The Good Culture Conflict Veteran’s Blues”).

“Prine’s music are all original, and he only sings his own,” Ebert wrote. “They’re almost nothing like the operate of most young composers these times, who feel to specialize in narcissistic tributes to by themselves. He’s closer to Hank Williams than to Roger Williams, closer to Dylan than to Ochs. ‘In my music,’ he says, ‘I try to appear by somebody else’s eyes, and I want to give the audience a emotion additional than a information.’”

You can go through Roger Ebert’s 1970 John Prine review in its entirety here.

