Remembrance of Women of the Constituent Assembly Opinion – analysis

In 1925 Mahatma Gandhi noted that “until women came into public life and purified it, we probably did not reach … swaraj. Even if we did, we would not use the kind of swaraj to which women did not make their full contribution. “A few years later, he noted that” the role women play in the fight for freedom should be written in golden letters. ”

To say that the women of the freedom movement lived by the standards of Mahatma would be a great humility. Going beyond the freedom movement itself, parliamentarians played a key role in leading the Constituent Assembly, thus playing a significant role in determining the form and future of the Indian constitution. Indian history, however, was not as kind to the tenants of women as Mahatma would have wished, and far from being remembered for its “golden letters,” most women of the Constituent Assembly had gradually faded from public conscience.

In the 71st year of the Republic. the contribution of these women to its creation should be recalled. From the transcendence of Dakshayani Velayudhan to her status as a Puljan woman to the founding of Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, India’s first Institute of Medical Sciences as Indian Minister of Health, the women’s movement today owes its gratitude to the debts of the past. Debates on the Constituent Assembly have been shaped in many respects by contributions from Begum Aizaz Rasul, Durgabhai Deshmukh, Renuk Ray, Purnim Banerjee, and several others. To date, defenders of the Indian constitution rely on their contributions.

However, for all the extraordinary contributions of women to the Constituent Assembly, we have struggled to actualize and institutionalize the role of women in the politics of today. Of the 5% representation in the first Lok Sabha elections, the percentage of women MPs in the House has climbed to just 14%. Since 1962, of the 543 constituencies in India, almost half (48.4%) have not voted in any MP, which is one of the gravest representational injustices in the country’s history.

In the past, indicators measuring women’s empowerment in India have steadily improved. In the health sector, the country has noticed a rapid improvement in maternal mortality rates. In the education sector, the school enrollment rate has jumped. While women in India continue to improve their capacities and increase their economic contribution to society, the Indian electorate continues to find them incapable of representative office.

The 2019 election, however, shows that change is within reach. In addition to sending the largest number of women to Parliament, the current government has tasked women with running critical ministries. From the skilful handling of the foreign ministry of the late Sushma Swaraj in her last term to the extraordinary determination of Nirmala Sitharaman in the mandate of the Minister of Defense and now Minister of Finance, women in India have shown that they are more than capable of leading when given the opportunity.

Aside from ministerial isolation, the number of cabinet representatives remains incredibly low, and from the high six ministers of 2014, we have fallen to three. Even more worrying is the decrease in the representation of women at higher levels of government. Economic Survey from 2017 to 18, they observed that women make up 44.2% of elected representatives in panchayati raj institutions. However, at the state level, especially in the center of Hindi, women’s representation is effectively failing. There is only one woman in the current cabinet of Uttar Pradesh; Madhya Pradesh has two; Bihar has only one; and Rajasthan has none.

The message sent to Indian women is not particularly subtle. While women continue to cast their votes in large numbers, the real chances of senior leadership at the state and national levels are slim and far. Resolving this division is key to realizing the hopes and dreams embodied by the women who have shaped our Constitution.

Let’s learn from our greats and try to achieve a level of representation that is both content and inclusive. We strive for the intersectional emancipation of women of all kinds, regardless of religion, caste or creed. In her speech to the Constituent Assembly in 1949, Ammu Swaminathan responded to claims of historical gender injustice by saying that “the Indians themselves framed their constitution and gave women the rights just like any other citizen of the country.” 2020 is high time to go beyond the plan de jure understanding of these rights and move towards their substantive actualization.

Reshma Arif is a lawyer and executive member of the Guild for Service Association, New Delhi

The views expressed are personal

