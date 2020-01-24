Reminder of the 30 Black Girls who were detained for 45 days for buying movie tickets

They had had enough of the segregation and wanted to be integrated. So they protested. And that was their crime that protested the separation.

It was summer 1963 in Americus, Georgia, and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), in collaboration with the National Association for Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), organized a demonstration against segregation.

Part of the protest included 30 black girls who joined the Friendship Baptist Church match and ended up in a separate film.

In the theater, the black girls opposed the management’s racial segregation policy and tried to buy tickets.

You were arrested for this.

The girls were referred to as “stolen girls” and consisted of teenagers and young African-American teenagers.

According to Black Main Street, the girls were beaten up by the police and sent to Dawson, Georgia. They were then transported in dark buses to Leesburg Stockade, a dilapidated, locked building belonging to Lee County Public Works.

The girls are said to have been held in a room with a single non-functioning toilet, the only water came from a broken dripping shower head in the room, and the food was sparse and poor.

They were locked up for 45 days.

Carol Barner-Seay, one of the girls, had to say this decades after her imprisonment for the struggle for integration in the country that her ancestors and contemporaries helped build.

“I’m just grateful to keep coming back to see where I was,” she said. “Even if it held me back then, it no longer holds me now. When I left, I didn’t take it with me.”

Some of them, who were only 12 years old and in the seventh grade, were threatened with murder for standing up for their rights – a right that is enshrined in the United States Constitution.

Emmarene Streeter, who visited the cells where they were locked up for the first time in over 50 years, said, “When you come in … ‘There’s a pickaninny!’ ‘Here comes another Pickaninny!’ All kinds that tell you everything I feel so bad “” When the movement came to Americus, Georgia, I was just fired up. I was just ready to go, ready to join. Trying to change, doing something. “

She is said to have been 14 at the time and stood in line at the theater to buy a ticket. A big truck stopped after about 30 minutes. Police officers said all employees were arrested.

