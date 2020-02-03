Remitly makes banking easier for immigrants

divide

Seattle Global Remittance Startup Remitly is launching a new banking product specifically designed for immigrants, the company said on Monday (February 3).

North America’s largest independent digital money transfer company is introducing Passbook for Immigrants to help them overcome the typical obstacles to opening a bank account. The new banking solution offers secure international transfer benefits without fees.

This new product for immigrants is the first time Remitly has gone beyond remittances and launched a new banking service.

“Our vision has always been much bigger than money transfers,” Matt Oppenheimer, co-founder and CEO of Remitly told GeekWire. “We want to reassure migrants with a range of financial services that work for them and that they can trust.”

Every Remitly Passbook customer receives a Visa debit card. No social security number is required to open a savings account. Verifies a person’s identity in digital form and accepts forms of ID that immigrants hold. According to Oppenheimer, Remitly offers the only digital banking product that can be opened with these forms of identification.

“Passbook is the next step in Remitly’s mission to change the lives of millions of immigrants around the world who make the huge sacrifice of leaving their families behind to live and work in another country,” said Oppenheimer in a statement , “Passbook was created from countless hours of customers listening to experiences with financial services that were not developed for them. Our team has the unique ability to provide industry-changing products to immigrants. We will change banking the way we changed transfers. “

There are over 44 million first-generation adult immigrants in the U.S. who collectively earn $ 1.3 trillion with a purchasing power of $ 900 billion. Immigrants make up 1 in 6 workers, Remitly said.

In July, Remitly launched a $ 135 million equity and debt round worth nearly $ 1 billion. In March, Visa announced that it would provide P2P for Remitly in real time through its Visa Direct instant push payment platform.

