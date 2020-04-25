Remote companies spend less on office space and infrastructure

There are many trade-offs that can be exploited by providing flexibility to employees. The most important thing is to save money on real estate. By transferring specific employees to a home-based business, businesses need a smaller office with less support infrastructure.



latest update: April 24, 2020, 2:47 PM IST

Editors note: The industry talk is a multi-part series by News18.com in which the industry talks about the impact of the coronavirus epidemic and the challenges posed by the closure of COVID, as well as possible solutions and measures to achieve it. The economy is back in the fastest time.

The world has hardly stopped. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed lives, as we know it. While most countries are shutting down, jobs are still being disrupted. But as they say, the show must continue. To ensure business continuity, companies are embracing the effects of the home model. In fact, we’re seeing a paradigm shift – apparently working from home is the exception to the rule of law, and it’s rapidly becoming the norm. Working from home is the ideal solution in our current situation, but not without challenge. Lack of communication, teamwork, guidance are some of the main obstacles to remote work. This means that teams are not coordinated and are not able to work together to achieve a common goal. Then there are cases of home interruptions, isolation for people living alone, time management, and so on. The good news is that modern employees apply cutting-edge technologies such as remote desktop software to not only overcome these challenges but also increase their productivity.

How remote desktop empowers employees

Remote Desktop is software that enables employees to access the desktop environment and company resources from anywhere in the world – from their home, from the top of a mountain or even on the beach. Here are some suggestions on how to look or get an appointment for anti-aging products in COVID-19.

communicate: Remote desktop software helps employees stay in touch, interact and communicate with colleagues. Whether they seek advice from their boss or brainstorming with team members, they can do so immediately and easily.

Cooperation: One of the biggest benefits of remote desktop software when working from home is that it brings together the workforce as a team. Teams can discuss their tasks, as they usually do in an office, look at the same document together, transfer files, and complete projects.

Host online sessions: Remote desktop makes meetings smoother and more efficient. This enables a large number of people to share through shared pages, share their ideas, record meetings and make informed decisions.

Connect to the company’s network: Remote desktop tools even enable employees to securely access files on devices, servers and networks. This not only helps to manage the business normally but also supports growth.

Solve IT issues: Employees can also get all the IT support they need. IT professionals are able to use remote access to maintain and monitor devices connected to the network and quickly troubleshoot any problems that prevent wok.

Achieve: That’s not all there is to it. Employees also use remote desktop software to keep up with co-workers after work. Anxious and frightened, everyone is caught up in the unprecedented fear of COVID-19, acting as a catalyst in helping people share stories, bond and become stronger as a community.

The future of the world is moving away from work.

Why traditional organizations should ride

While for companies with the technology of remote transmission and operation technology using modern tools, it is more organic and easier, traditional businesses are finding a degree of friction that makes this transition. However, the benefits of remote desktop software can be seen in several industries such as manufacturing, banking and so on. There are many business benefits that can be achieved by providing flexibility for your employees. The most important thing is to save money on real estate. By transferring specific employees to a home-based business, businesses need a smaller office with less support infrastructure. Investing in remote desktop solutions is far cheaper than maintaining a complete set on a traditional scale, with a positive and direct impact on the bottom line.

Employees will be healthier with productivity because they no longer waste their time traveling. In addition, by showing trust, organizations are constantly looking for employees to gain more than 100 percent of their ownership. Finally, as employees are able to effectively manage work-life balance, they invest in the growth of a happier, more loyal, and real company.

Remote work is the future

Is working from home limited to the crisis we are facing? Definitely not! The future of the world is moving away from work. This new work culture, previously supported by beginners and modern businesses, is slowly being harassed by large corporations. The epidemic has prompted many businesses to move out of their comfort zone and quickly adopt a culture of home culture. When this epidemic is behind us, working from home, I hope, will become a new normal state and leave us as a people, as jobs and as a society, agile, flexible and stronger.

About the author:

Jessica Nash is a product marketing manager at AnyDesk.

Disclaimer:The comments made here are personal

