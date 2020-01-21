Removal of NSC Russia official could signal “egregious” security breach

It is still unclear why the third director of President Trump’s National Security Council for Russia and Eurasia was escorted out of the White House by security last week.

But what is clear is that it is really a big problem.

NSC Director for Russia and Eurasia Andrew Peek was placed on administrative leave last week as part of an unspecified security investigation.

Steven Pifer, former NSC for Russia and Eurasia, told the TPM that he does not remember any previous case in which an NSC director was escorted from the premises.

“If it is, it’s very unusual,” said Pifer. “This suggests that there is a security issue which could affect his authorization.”

Former deputy secretary of state at the Middle East office, Peek was reportedly investigated for unspecified allegations before assuming office in November 2019.

Peek has followed two NSC officials before him in the past 12 months, who have been caught in President Trump’s indictment.

Fiona Hill testified as a major witness in the removal investigation, having been present in key aspects of the pressure campaign to force Kiev to fabricate political filth. Tim Morrison, his successor, left in November 2019 after agreeing to testify during the investigation.

The position occupied by Peek is serious and involves the transfer of sensitive information to the president as well as the implementation of orders related to national security.

Although each national security adviser manages the NSC in different ways, and although this may vary between presidential administrations, the main responsibilities of the post remain the same.

Hill described the position in his testimony as “overseeing all interactions” within the executive “regarding Europe, our European allies … and also including Russia, Turkey and the subject at hand, Ukraine”. It also involved “coordinating US policy and meeting with intelligence analysts to obtain up-to-date information.”

Peek’s role would have been substantially similar, which raises the issues of his dismissal.

Pifer, the former NSC official, told the TPM that some violations tend to be reprimanded, but the response varies depending on the severity of the allegation.

“It could be a particularly egregious security breach, they are happening,” said Pifer. “But when I saw the report saying that he had been escorted, I said to myself” this is not usual “”.

Peek was scheduled to travel to Davos with President Trump this week, but was removed from the trip once he was placed on administrative leave. The NSC said in a statement that it did not comment on personnel matters.

Tom Nichols, a professor at U.S. Naval War College, tweeted that the allegations must have been “of a bad standard” before Peek was escorted out of the White House.

I don’t know what Andrew Peek did, and the rumors aren’t verified, so I’m not repeating them. But for someone like this elderly person who must be escorted from the premises and have their Davos flight torn apart, it was not a misplaced paperwork. It was something bad “level”.

– Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 20, 2020

Loren DeLonge Schulman, a scholar at the Center for a New American Security and former senior advisor to the Obama-era national security adviser, Susan Rice, said the referral was “very irregular.”

Schulman wrote to the TPM that she only remembered one such incident during the Obama administration.

In this case, a National Security Council staff member was found to be tweeting inside, although non-sensitive gossip came from an anonymous Twitter account, @natsecwonk.

The implicated official – Jofi Joseph – was escorted from the premises after admitting to having been behind the Twitter account.