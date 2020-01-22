Removing lead water pipes in Amsterdam indicates a major problem

According to city councilors, four daycare centers and nine other places in Amsterdam where pregnant women and children come together have too high a percentage of lead in drinking water.

The warning comes when a housing cooperative in the capital begins to remove lead drinking water pipes from some houses because the tenants are seriously at risk, the Volkskrant reported on Wednesday.

Operatie Lood Eruit, which deals with social housing in Amsterdam Noord owned by the Ymere Housing Cooperation. Although lead water pipes have been banned since the 1960s, owners have no legal obligation to replace them.

In November last year, the National Health Council in the Netherlands may have equipped up to 200,000 households with lead water pipes that pose a risk to young children and pregnant women.

The Council also recommended that the maximum permitted amount of lead in water be reduced from 10 micrograms per liter to five, as there are indications that lead is even more harmful than previously thought. Lead can affect brain development in young children and adults, and can lead to heart disease and chronic kidney problems.

Locations

“We knew the supply lines could contain lead, but we didn’t know exactly where they were and how they affected water quality,” said Coen Springelkamp, ​​spokesman for the newspaper.

Ymere measured the concentration of lead in 662 households and found that 126 contained more than 10 micrograms per liter. Another 146 houses had concentrations between 5 and 10 micrograms. The removal of the pipes from the cooperation houses takes two years and costs € 5 million.

Tests carried out in the capital have shown that more districts are affected. A whopping 135 micrograms per liter of drinking water were measured in a house on Rustenburgerstraat in the south of the city. In all cases where lead was found, safe drinking water was provided via a public pump.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.