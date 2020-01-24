Removing Trump would cause enormous damage

It is easy to forget what the Senate accusation process is about.

It is not a fight about whether the Senate will call a few witnesses that the House could not alone or did not bother to get it.

The underlying question is whether the United States Senate will impose the most severe sanction ever imposed on a senior executive by removing a president for the first time in the country’s history and bid about 10 months after his re-election .

This is really a radical step that, if it ever happened, would cause more damage to the legitimacy of our political system than the underlying crime of President Trump.

If Trump were actually convicted, the 2020 elections would take place under a cloud of illegality. Tens of millions of Trump voters would not accept the result. They would see it as a task from the inside to deprive the incumbent president of a chance to be re-elected, without a single voter having direct control. The GOP would be brought to its knees by internal bloodshed, a prospect that would certainly welcome Democrats, especially given that it would give them the presidency. Republicans would like to take revenge and instead of returning a halcyon to normality, our policy would be even more toxic than before.

What is the compensatory benefit? Democrats say it keeps Trump responsible. But removal from the office is not required for this.

Congress supervision itself is normally seen as a form of accountability. The house has held hearings that, sometimes vividly, have uncovered the Trump-Rudolph Giuliani Ukraine settlement. Trump has seen officials working in his own government who publicly criticize his behavior, and polls show that most people believe he did something wrong.

Democrats claim that Trump cannot remain in office because he poses such a threat to the integrity of our elections. But the representation of Trump’s Ukrainian plan as “election interference,” as Democrats always say, is tendentious and inappropriate. If the Ukrainians had met the pressure from the Trump team to announce an investigation by the energy company Burisma, this would not have changed a single vote in 2020, even if former Vice President Joe Biden was ultimately the Democratic candidate.

Trump would have trumpeted such an investigation as evidence of Biden’s corruption, but it is not clear that this would have added something substantial to his already compelling allegations of Biden’s corruption.

The fact is that the accusation, as my colleague Ramesh Ponnuru notes in the National Review, is a weak check on the presidency. It requires a large majority of the country to remove a president and one of the political parties that is willing to override the choice of its own voters for president and an election that he has won. Both the Trump and Clinton accusations show that this is a hateful prospect for the president’s party.

The best case for what the Democrats are doing now is that Republicans accused Clinton in the 1990s with little or no hope of conviction in the Senate, and that the turnaround is fair play. But it is time to conclude that this is a failed model of deposition. It is a disapproval of bells and whistles, but depends on a process that distracts the time and energy of the nation’s political institutions as if the survival of a presidency is at stake, even if everyone knows it is not .

Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.