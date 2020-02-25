renaissance-to-headline-evening-of-the-prog-competition

Uk symphonic prog legends Renaissance have been announced as headliners for the Friday night time at this year’s Evening Of The Prog.

“We have now completed our line-up and have three prog legends headlining every working day,” festival CEO Winfried Völklein tells Prog. “Other than that, we also have bands like Colosseum and Pavlov’s Doggy in our line-up – bands that have a prolonged record and are very special in their fashion. Other bands like Jadis and RPWL have a huge fanbase. The moment much more we introduce new or a lot less recognised bands, such as Soulsplitter, Sentryturn, Blank Manuskript or Infringement and I am certain the audience will really like them.

“I am also satisfied that Pure Cause Revolution will current their new album at our competition and that Swedish band Moon Safari will at last complete at our pageant as well. We also have 1 of the prog legends of the 80ies, Pendragon. I am pretty happy with the ultimate line-up!”

The XV Night Of The Prog Competition will get location from 17 to 19 July 2020 on the competition grounds of the Loreley Amphitheater in St. Goarshausen, Germany, which is component of the UNESCO globe heritage.

Tickets for Evening Of The Prog XV are readily available right here. Exclusive Resort & Shuttle services will be obtainable. See here for more particulars.