Renault looking for 4-5 billion euros in state-backed loans

PARIS — Renault states it is searching for billions in point out-backed loans, cancelling its dividend for 2019 and its chairman is having a shell out minimize, as the French automaker attempts to climate the coronavirus crisis.

Jean-Dominique Senard's shell out will be slash by 25% for the second quarter of 2020. But interviewed Friday on RTL radio, the chairman of the board of administrators declined to say how much in financial terms the cut would price him.

















































The organization will terminate 300 million euros ($325 million) worthy of of dividends that experienced been supposed to be paid out to shareholders for very last 12 months.

Senard mentioned Renault is just not trying to find to be nationalized but is functioning to protected condition-backed lender financial loans to cushion the shock of the coronavirus disaster that has slammed demand from customers for cars and shut down creation.

He claimed the loan amounts have not been set but could be as significantly as 4-5 billion euros (up to $5.4 billion).
















































