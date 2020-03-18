Renault Malaysia delivers on the web buy and ‘sanitised’ car or truck delivery amid Covid-19 shutdown | Drive

Renault prospects who wish to purchase new motor vehicles can nevertheless go ahead and area their orders on-line. — Photograph courtesy of Jeff Ludes Prodigious Renault

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — As Malaysia has enters a 14-working day nationwide shutdown underneath the authorities Movement Command Order beginning from now, the distributor of Renault automobiles stated its buyers can continue to go forward and acquire or subscribe for a new automobile by using their e-retail store.

TC Euro Vehicles (TCEC), the sole franchise holder of Renault cars in Malaysia announced in a assertion that the corporation has stepped up measures to guarantee the health and security of staff members and its prospects.

“With the availability of Renault E-Store released last month, customers can carry on to acquire or subscribe for a Renault automobile in spite of the not long ago introduced nationwide motion manage buy.

“From software to payments, clients can total the complete method online at any time, with out at any time possessing to go away their properties,” reads the statement.

For the uninitiated, Renault introduced a membership plan to allow for buyers to crack away from extended-phrase mortgage dedication, even though offering them bigger flexibility without the need of the need to have to stress about car depreciation.

At the second, the organization delivers a selection of either 1-calendar year or 2-year subscription strategies.

TCEC is also presenting the solution of doorway-to-doorway delivery of the customer’s new or subscribed vehicle, which will be sanitised prior to the handover.

Owing to the country’s movement handle buy in location till March 31 on the other hand, the organization stated deliveries will only just take spot following April 1.

“Although all Renault showrooms and support centres will be shut through the nationwide movement management purchase from 18 to 31 March 2020, prospects who need on-the-place breakdown guidance will however be supported.

“Every TCEC staff on crucial responsibility will bear everyday well being screening to be certain their safety and therefore increased peace-of-intellect for prospects,” reported TCEC in a statement currently.

Automobile customers can pick the vehicle of their decision, add their files and make their payments on-line at Renault e-keep.