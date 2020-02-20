[Rendon and Trout excited about the 2020 period while the Angels spring coaching starts – Up Information Information Los Angeles]

TEMPE, Arizona (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Angels are planning for a wonderful season as they get ready for the future time in Tempe.

The workforce hopes that the new Angels celebrity, Anthony Rendon, will give a terrific strengthen in the lineup.

Angels manager Joe Maddon takes his picture at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 18 in Tempe, Arizona. (Image by Jennifer Stewart / Getty Illustrations or photos)

%MINIFYHTML2a8c3582248c0b141ef2eec53521caf013% %MINIFYHTML2a8c3582248c0b141ef2eec53521caf014%

"Oh, it has been incredible," Rendon reported. "I consider a new environment, a new chapter in our life, primarily for my relatives and me. I imagine we are psyched to see what these next seven several years will provide."

%MINIFYHTML2a8c3582248c0b141ef2eec53521caf015%

%MINIFYHTML2a8c3582248c0b141ef2eec53521caf016%

Rendon joins the variety one player in the league, Mike Trout, who mentioned he expects a pleasurable season with the present-day staff lineup.

"Rendon is a great male, guy," said Trout. "He is ready to play. Obviously, a kind of MVP caliber to add to this lineup is terrific."

The Angels also have a new pattern in Joe Maddon, who experienced some thoughts on the most important problem in baseball: the Astros trap scandal.

"Hopefully inside of a 7 days, much of this dialogue will diminish and we can return to the small business in question," he said. “From the fans' standpoint, I feel the commissioner has carried out almost everything doable to level this enjoying industry yet again. I think he has carried out a amazing occupation, essentially, and I will defend him. For us, like the Angels, we require a degree taking part in industry to ascend speedier. "

Maddon is hunting to acquire the Angels to in which he was prior to, holding that Environment Sequence trophy.