Renee Zellweger in love with Tom Cruise and Colin Firth?

is Renée Zellweger really in a “love triangle” with Tom Cruise and Colin Firth? That is the absurd story that appears in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop can confirm that it is nonsense.

According to women’s DayZellweger approximated Cruise last year and even relied on her co-star Jerry Maguire after she broke up with Doyle Bramhall II last May. “Renee even flew to Britain several times when Tom filmed there to spend time with him and escape the painful memories of Los Angeles,” an alleged source reports. Note that Cruise has not made a film in London since filming Mission: Impossible – Fallout more than two years ago. In addition, Zellweger and her former co-star were not seen together abroad.

Nevertheless, the anonymous insider insists that Zellweger with Cruise “is open to Scientology research” and “even attended a meeting with him and his son Connor last year to excitedly tell friends how much they were interested in the To get to know religion in LA. ” The unknown tipster adds: “Tom recently showed that he has feelings for her and would like to help her achieve her dream of becoming a mother. After years of fighting chemistry and the love they both have for each other, he’s open to adopting a child with her. “

According to the alleged source, Zellweger’s “heart torn” because she also developed feelings for another former co-star, Firth, who recently broke up with his 22-year-old wife Livia Giuggioli. According to the tabloid, the stars of the Bridget Jones series have become tight after his divorce. “Renee’s longing for a child is something Colin made it clear that he couldn’t help her, so friends asked her to pursue Tom in the hope that she could make her dream of a family come true.”

However, Gossip Cop Women’s Day, which already last month failed because of the false claim that Zellweger and Firth had developed a romance, has failed. The story was invented because the former co-stars are both single. They haven’t even been seen together since the release of Bridget Jones’ baby in September 2016.

As for Cruise, the actor seems to have come into play simply because Zellweger thanked her Jerry Maguire co-star and received her SAG Award for Best Actress last week. Sending a shoutout to a former co-star doesn’t mean she wants to carry his child. Gossip Cop directed the story of the magazine through the actress’s spokesman, who laughed at the ridiculous article. The Zellweger employee, who is able to speak for her, confirms that she is not in any kind of “love triangle” with Cruise and Firth. Suffice it to say that she doesn’t want them to father their children either.

It should be mentioned Gossip Cop Called Women’s Day last month for falsely reporting that Cruise had a romance with Michelle Dockery. This latest scenario does not mention this wrong scenario. The love affair of the tabloid is both fictional and generally arbitrary.