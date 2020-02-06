Renee Zellweger “Too picky” to hold a friend?

is Renée Zellweger is fighting to keep a friend because she is “too choosy”? That is the headline that a tabloid is doing this week. But it is not true – and Gossip Cop can expose it exclusively.

The famous Judy actress is the target of a particularly insulting story this week National Enquirer, a publication that is already notorious for its questionable sourcing and rude portrayals of celebrities. The tabloid quotes a dubious insider who says that in their romantic relationships, Zellweger is “clingy, needy, and tearful”. “She has big problems with trust and checks men three times before she even approves dinner,” said the unknown insider, whose authority on the matter is completely unclear.

Zellweger had several relationships with other celebrities during his lifetime, including Kenny Chesney, Jim Carrey and Bradley Cooper. The tabloid lists these men and others as evidence of Zellweger’s inability to maintain a relationship, although there is nothing revealing or interesting to say about their personal lives.

Gossip Cop I can only confirm that this story is completely wrong. A representative from Zellweger assures us that the theory that she cannot hold a man because of a personal defect is as wrong as it is offensive. The actress spokeswoman added, “You can’t stand a successful and talented woman being celebrated for her accomplishments, can you?” Zellweger, who already has an Oscar in his pocket, is the favorite, the best actress for her to win leading role in Judy at this year’s Oscars – and yet the Enquirer seems to be able to focus only on the men in their lives.

In addition, it should be noted that it may feel somewhat contradictory to call the actress both “too affectionate” and “too picky”. Is she too fast to drop her friends or is she so needy that she drop her? The inconsistency again suggests that the story is not true.

Despite the fame of Zellweger’s earlier relationships, the star primarily focuses on keeping her personal life at a low point. When asked whether she was in a relationship in an interview with the Guardian in 2019, she answered lightly: “I’m in a million relationships!” She added that “it is not difficult” to lead a personal life as a celebrity. “You just don’t talk about it, you don’t post it … I don’t think a little puzzle has ever hurt a girl.” One can say with certainty that the Enquirer has absolutely no insight into Zellweger’s life.

The star’s return to acting in 2016 after a six-year hiatus once again sparked interest in tabloids – or rather, making nonsense about them. The actress has recently been said to be part of several well-known love triangles. NW claimed earlier this week that Zellweger was between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s (fictional) renewed romance. Women’s Day was the focus of a fight between Tom Cruise and Colin Firth. Gossip Cop unmasked these two ridiculous rumors. As the actress made clear, her private life is just that: private.

swell

Nicole Perna, spokeswoman for Renee Zellweger. February 5, 2020

Jones, Mike. “Oscar 2020 Best Actress Favorite is Renée Zellweger for Judy.” ScreenRant, January 12, 2020.

Ellen, Barbara. “Renée Zellweger:” A little riddle has never hurt a girl. “The Guardian, September 29, 2019.

Schuster, Andrew. “Renee Zellweger in the love triangle with Tom Cruise and Colin Firth?” Gossip Cop, January 27, 2020.

Schuster, Andrew. “Jennifer Aniston confronted Renee Zellweger with Brad Pitt about flirting?” Gossip Cop, February 3, 2020.