Renée Zellweger’s pals want Tom Cruise to rescue the actress from her lonely life as a recluse? That is the premise of a new tabloid story. Gossip Cop has uncovered the truth.

Previous week, Gossip Cop debunked a Star cover story saying Zellweger is struggling in her personal existence even with her recent skilled achievement, which contains winning an Academy Award for her purpose in Judy. In accordance to the journal, the actress was “self-conscious” and “virtually friendless” throughout awards period, in spite of ultimately winning the Oscar. An unidentified insider informed the outlet, “She’s very self-aware and shy. Currently being all over her peers has been difficult on her.”

Zellweger’s spokesperson dismissed the tale as fiction, telling Gossip Cop that Star “should be ashamed for pushing this wrong BS in the wake of her perfectly-attained achievement.” The actress’s rep, who’s qualified to talk on her behalf, further more observed she’s “incredibly effectively and satisfied,” despite what the tabloid’s “random sources” say. The Washington Post, which is infinitely much more reliable than Star, even revealed an post about Zellweger remaining content and vindicated soon after returning to Hollywood adhering to a 6-yr hiatus.

Regrettably, NW is latching on to the bogus idea that Zellweger is obtaining a key lifetime crisis. For excellent measure – and seemingly no cause – the outlet made a decision to drag the actress’s Jerry Maguire co-star into the combine. In accordance to the magazine, Zellweger’s close buddies “are hoping Tom Cruise could swoop in to help” her. The magazine’s alleged source, however, believes the actor “may have his operate lower out for him,” as his previous co-star “can be rapid to shut people today out.”

The magazine does not bother to point out just how Cruise would “swoop in to help” the actress or what that would entail. It appears the only purpose his title obtained pointed out is because Zellweger thanked Cruise for the duration of her acceptance speech at the SAG Awards final month. She was merely giving a shoutout to a previous colleague who assisted launch her profession. Zellweger does not have to have the motion picture star to intervene in her private everyday living.

Just a several months in the past, NW falsely claimed Zellweger got into a combat with Jennifer Aniston for supposedly flirting with Brad Pitt in the course of awards season. That tale was entirely manufactured up, but it’s also inconsistent with this most current posting about her remaining isolated through awards time. Did she continue to keep to herself or struggle and flirt with other A-listers? Choose a bogus storyline and stick with it, NW.

We really should also mention, Gossip Cop busted Woman’s Working day last thirty day period for creating a phony like triangle concerning Zellweger, Cruise and Colin Firth. The tabloids delight in arbitrarily linking the actress to her previous co-stars – whether or not romantically or normally.