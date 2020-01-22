Reno McMahan stormed after a collision with police cars in the chase of Orland Park

A Palos Hills man was accused of multiple fleeing police crimes and crashed into multiple squad cars in the southwest suburbs of Orland Park.

Reno McMahan, 19, was charged with severe mistreatment to a police officer, criminal damage to state-backed property and aggravated flights and escapes, as well as multiple crimes, Police Orland Park said.

Reno McMahon Orland Park police

McMahan was suspected of breaking into vehicles in Orland Park in December 2019, and was already wanted for burglary in Frankfort and domestic battery in Palos Hills, police said.

When officers tried to arrest McMahan on January 8, McMahan fled into one vehicle and crashed into two squadron cars and another parked vehicle before they successfully escaped, police said.

Almost two weeks later on January 20, officers arrested McMahan in an apartment in Park Forest, police said.

McMahan was detained on bail of $ 50,000, police said. He will be back in court on 18 February.