Reopening After Closure: How some European countries adopted the coronavirus proposal

Canadians can look to Europe for signs of hopelessness after weeks of shutdown and jail.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to discuss emergency evacuation plans to reduce the COVID-19 outbreak, another phenomenon was being monitored by Canadian officials.

German and Danish students returned to the classroom, and Lithuania allowed the small market to reopen. Even the depleted state of the new COVID-19 makes respiratory disease a difficult process. Italy reopened some businesses, including bookstores and children’s clothing stores, and Spain allowed construction and domestic workers to return to their jobs.

Around the world, leaders are talking about the insecurity and potential for social justice and social protection against public health. test, when faced with the fact that no vaccine for coronavirus is thought to be at least a year and a comprehensive assessment that staff say is important. for managing slow and cumbersome transmissions for use.

Lockers have been able to keep the curve and keep a lot of the treatments from over, they have had a huge impact on the international market. The International Monetary Fund expects a 3 percent decline in 2020, eliminating $ 9 trillion in trade. That would be beyond the disaster of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

The IMF said Canada would be hit hard, estimated to cost about 6.2 percent.

Germany is already in recession and in the US, exports fell 6.3 percent, the biggest decline in seven decades. Canada’s economy shrank by about 9 percent in March, according to Statistics Canada. It was the most anticipated one month since 1961, when that record was launched.

There are still fears of a delay in the number of delays in mental health and education of vulnerable people, but they come with reports from doctors saying restrictions Early and inadequate monitoring of the results can be very dangerous in cases of varicella.

Europe’s out-of-the-box 19 ideas will provide valuable lessons for North America. Patients in Europe are quickly recognized as nearly a million.

“We are still in the eye of the storm,” said Hans Kluge, director of the World Health Organization’s European region, at a news conference Thursday. “There is no immediate recovery.”

Earlier this week, the WHO announced a checklist for six countries considering lifting the ban: Cross-19 prevention should be regulated; the health system must be able to inspect, diagnose, isolate and treat any case, including any contact; risk of occurrence in vulnerable settings, such as hospitals and nursing homes, should be reduced; schools and workplaces must have on-site security protections; risk management is needed; and they need to be fully educated, active and supportive of the community to adapt to the “new rules” in everyday life.

“One important thing we learned over the past month about COVID-19 is that if every disease is rapidly detected, diagnosed, isolated and monitored, the more difficult it is for us to spread the disease,” the chief leader of WHO- general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter. “This principle can save lives & reduce the risk of an expanding economy.”

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump presented a three-step map to leaders to rebuild business and reopen schools, while acknowledging decisions made at the state level. stage, the rejection of his previous counsel for which he had been acting.

The target acknowledged that the virus had taken a different approach across the country and that the backlash from the war in the country was divided between those protesting that Emergency protection can be overwhelming and risky, and those who fear closure will put more protection on the COVID-19.

The United States has the highest number of patients in the world and has recorded close to 35,000 deaths. It has also been found that at least 22 million people lose their jobs.

FALSE

Britain, still suffering from widespread outbreaks, announced on Thursday that a ruling on March 23 will remain in place until at least May 7.

As in many Canada, schools, non-essential offices, shops, restaurants and food are all closed, and people are only allowed to leave home. to work hard, schedule medical appointments or exercise.

Former British Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who was representing Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his return from COVID-19, said in a news release from the media company that a series of actions were being taken. the sacrifice was made easy now.

“There’s light at the end of the hole, but now we’re at both danger and danger in spreading this virus.”

It is believed the burden of the disease has increased in the UK, where nearly 14,000 people died in hospital alone last Thursday, but doctors warned to lift the ban early. beyond the second risk of infection.

LICAS

Italy, which has suffered the second worst death toll since the COVID-19 after the United States, but with less than a fifth of its population, has begun some measure of closure on April 14 .It was the first to go into exile in Europe. , but was found to be less than new every day, although the dead were still living.

As part of its plan to slowly lock the lock, shoppers in the business are reopening – which includes stores, laundry, department stores, and children’s clothing. athletes – should wear face and gloves and the business is responsible for managing the different and clean shops twice a day. Italy has also given the green light to some of its projects.

Many of Italy’s firearm closures will remain in place until May 3 and some regional leaders, including the area around Rome and the northern hard zone, have been suspended. closed too much that day.

France

In France, the administration extended the lockdown on March 17 for four more weeks, but a plan is set to open schools on May 11. national restaurants and cafes will stay and public meetings held until mid-July, The.

President Emmanuel Macron told his public radio on April 13 that the ban would “escalate” and the rules would be changed as a result.

The development of new cases was slow in France, which served nearly 146,000 patients and almost 18,000 died. Macron said in his address that “outbreaks are not controlled.”

GERMANY

In Germany, students will be back at school starting May 4, starting with the youngest students and with a focus on key topics. Some stores will be allowed to reopen starting April 20, but strict rules surrounding differentiation and pest control measures will remain in place. The country has banned mass gatherings until the end of August and requires citizens to wear masks when leaving home.

Chancellor Angela Merkel told police in Berlin on April 15. He added that Germany “was walking on thin ice.”

SPAIN

Spain has reduced some restrictions on non-essential jobs this week, triggering a series of economic reforms. It is estimated that approximately 300,000 people in the area around Madrid returned to work and the police provided a face mask to staff.

Shops and restaurants and non-essential stores remain closed and general closures continue until April 26. Some Spanish leaders have criticized the cancellation of some roads ban and the nation’s health minister confirmed that the outbreak had not reached “de-escalation levels.”

The country has been shut down since March 15 and its health care has shrunk in the weight of the second-largest number of cases worldwide near 185,000 and deaths. more than 10 percent. Spain is also facing the highest number of cases reported by COVID-19 among doctors during a shortage of self-defense equipment.

SWITZERLAND

Switzerland, which accounted for 27,078 cases and 1,318 deaths, announced on Thursday it would ease its closure beginning April 27 across three segments. In the first phase, hairdressers, massage and tattoo shops, DIY stores and childcare centers can be reopened, and hospitals can begin the process quickly, and doctors and dentists can be reassured.

“We want to go as fast as possible and slow down as necessary,” he said. “We should avoid the stop-and-go rule,” Swiss news media minister Alain Berset said.

The children are expected to return to school starting May 11, but the government has said it will be clear by the end of the month that the second phase will begin as scheduled.

Starting June 8, higher office buildings, museums, hotels and bookstores will open. While prohibiting the gathering of more than five people still living, the government says it has made future choices for festival goers, such as songwriters, sporting events. dollars and political candidates.

CZECH FRIENDS

The Czech Republic, which declared a state of emergency March 14 and immediately had citizens covering their faces when leaving their homes, has now removed some measures. Sturdy shops and bike shops have been reopened, as well as outdoor parks. Elementary students will slowly return to school.

The country has also announced that it will allow restaurants, pubs, shops and gyms with outdoor patios to reopen on May 25 and that all stores, restaurant and hotel should be running by June 8th.

AUSTRIA

Austria has allowed small stores, hardware and nursery homes to be open, but buyers must wear masks and manage two-miles away from others. The government began tightening sanctions on its neighbors to 9 million on March 16, a week before similar practices took place in the U.K. Police patrolling the streets and parks and more than 17,000 tickets were issued to violators.

At that time, the number of infections had doubled in three days in Austria, but that dropped to about every two weeks. The national health system has managed the disease, with over 410 coronavirus deaths and up to 14,500 cases.

Beginning May 1, all stores, stores and hairdressers will open, and the hotel and hotel will be allowed to reopen sometime in mid-May.

DENMARK

Denmark says its newest numbers show lower numbers than people think. The country, which has almost 7,100 confirmed deaths and 336 deaths, has reopened its schools in school centers, kindergarten and elementary students and some the church is hosting Easter. Middle and high school students will return May 10.

Schools should ensure a distance of two meters from the classroom tables and breaks should include small groups of children.

The government extended a ban on more than 10 people arriving on May 10 and said that churches, film studios and shopping centers were closed.

Denmark now wants to reopen its business as restaurants and hairdressers, but mass gatherings and celebrations remain banned until the end of August.

Elsewhere, Norway (6,937 people and 158 people dead) is responsible for opening schools starting on April 20.

Belgium, with more than 36,000 cases and 5,163 deaths, extended its stay in the house until the end of May 3 and prohibited many gatherings until the end of August.

Greece (2,207 cases and 105 deaths) remains in confinement, still, with Orthodox Easter celebrations this weekend being broadcast and flowing through churches. close.

.