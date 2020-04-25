Reopening Florida theme parks after COVID-19 could be a long and slow process

Reopening Florida’s theme parks is one of the world’s most popular attractions and one of the state’s largest economic engines, but could be a long process full of logistics and public health considerations An industry executive told the task force responsible for reopening the state for business.

“We obviously have a lot to think about when and how to reopen. Multiple teams are working on different scenarios,” said John, Chief Executive Officer of Universal Orlando Resort. Sprouls says.

Mr Sprawls commented on the third day of a meeting by Governor Ron De Santis, the Florida Reopening Task Force, which is a group of dozens of leaders representing industry, education, and government.

Sessions conducted via conference calls, usually sparse in detail, increase public confidence in the decision to get rid of “safer at home” orders, resume business, and bring everyday life back to normal. I was generous with the generosity that I intended.

DeSantis argued again that the state had “flattened the curve” for global outbreaks, noting that the reality is very different from the scenario predicted by some models a few weeks back.

The governor spoke to a working group focused on agriculture and healthcare, saying Florida had significantly less per capita hospitalization and death per capita than the northeastern states.

“I can tell you, many miserable predictions have been made. People were talking about Florida being the next Italy or New York,” DeSantis said.

De Santis said in a news briefing held late Wednesday, that graphs and statistics were the weapons of choice in Florida over most other major states, such as infection rates, available hospital beds and per capita mortality. Argued again.

During a committee meeting focused on the state’s tourism and other key industries, Universal’s Sprawls said the state’s theme parks would have to be reopened with a small, limited crowd, and fully reopened. Said it could take some time.

He said the resumption decision will be guided by state and local governments and health considerations.

About 85 million people visited the Orlando and Tampa theme parks in 2018, according to annual reports published by Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM.

Theme Park Resort is more than just a vehicle, it’s a hotel, sit-down dining, fast food, nightclubs, retail stores, TV and movie productions. There are various requirements for safe operation of viruses before they are contained and there are logistical considerations for screening visitors as well as employees. There is also the problem of mastering long, winding lines that do not keep the social distance away.

Then there is the vehicle itself. Sprowls said that every other seat in the car and every other row could be vacant, but there is the question of how often they are cleaned thereafter. Under normal circumstances, one guest will board immediately after another guest leaves. How can I do it safely before the virus is contained?

Tens of thousands of workers were temporarily laid off in central Florida due to the theme park closure. Disney World began full rolling more than 43,000 employees this week, SeaWorld fully rowed 95% of its workforce in 12 parks across the United States SeaWorld averaged $ 25 million this week Lost, but the park was closed, but had ample access Cash to survive under the current conditions until the end of 2021.

Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Walt Disney’s brother Roy Disney, surprised her anger on Twitter thread on Tuesday and expressed her anger. Candid inheritance intensified the company’s reductions, while paying executives a $ 1.5 billion bonus.

“This will pay the frontline workers three months’ salary, and that’s going to those who have been collecting bad bonuses over the years already,” she said.

She further said that front-line workers had to fight for years to get a salary of $ 15 an hour, “but if you know the inside story I’m doing, It would be scary to know how hard it was to make for people. I’m asking for that $ 15. “

Disney, who has no role in the company, said it faces rough years, “but it does not constitute a permit to continue looting and rioting by management.”

Emails sent to the company to reply to Disney’s comments were not immediately returned.

As of Wednesday, the state had confirmed more than 28,000 COVID-19 cases, with a total death toll of close to 900.

During the two-hour session, another group headed by the Board of Education Richard Corcoran worked on the resumption of schools, higher education and industry.

Earlier this month, state officials announced that public school campuses would remain closed for the rest of the year. The focus will shift to preparing for the possibility of reopening the classroom this fall.

Concerns raised during the session focused on the ability of public schools to absorb freshmen in private schools.

Meanwhile, the State Senate Democratic Party has completely renewed its call to fix a glitch-filled online portal that continues to irritate some newly unemployed people trying to claim profits. .

The Democratic Party also called on DeSantis to raise the cap of $ 275 a week and extend his qualifications back to his unemployment date rather than the effective date.

“Our state continues to struggle strongly against the unemployment compensation system,” the Democratic Party said in a letter to the governor. “People who were able to submit the file have not yet received their first installment payments and lack the resources to support their family.”

