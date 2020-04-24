Reopening stores may require temperature controls for customers

Temperature controls for staff and customers, mandatory Covid-19 testing for staff, and no price promotions to prevent “heavy consumption” are among the measures retailers are considering as they plan to reopen points non-essential sales.

Some stores may also ban shopping carts and insist that customers use shopping carts as a “natural distance mechanism”, while some national retailers plan to only accept contactless payments, not cash, for a period .

Retail Excellence, an industry group of 2,200 members, released a member circular on Wednesday outlining a range of potential measures retailers should consider pending the release of official guidelines.

He advised members that he had requested “detailed advice” from the state. In the meantime, it has established its own list of possible measures, in part on the basis of advice from governments abroad.

PPE for personnel

The organization is also working with a team of “medical experts” to design a plan for retail personal protective equipment (PPE) personnel. The plan will be made public “in a few days”.

The flyer suggests that small stores may need to tear out light fixtures to make room for social distancing. OTC stores may need an internal overhaul so that staff can socially distance themselves.

He told members that customers would demand “health and safety caution”.

“The (public) health advice, which has not yet been published, could include the need to provide infrared thermometers for large format malls.”

He said that “many employers will implement daily temperature tests” of staff.

She suggested that customers could be “forced” to wear a mask and gloves in grocery stores. All staff should wash their hands at least once an hour.

He said that all guidelines issued by state authorities should be followed to the letter and stressed that his suggestions were only a “guide.”

“When you reopen, you will face a new normal.”