Reopening the United States: Read key points from Trump’s controversial instructions

Donald Trump is eager to restart the US economy after unprecedented demands for unemployment and volatile markets, is eager to resume his work routine, and has ordered Americans to stay at home due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Take all over America.

He shared instructions on “reopening the United States” by borrowing from his campaign slogans with governors on Thursday, with plans to gradually begin reopening jobs as soon as May 1.

“You want to call your photos,” the president told governors, stressing that the guidelines are recommendations. He had previously said he had “full power” in determining how to reopen governments. (Local states and municipalities will decide for themselves whether to end their quarantine.)

“If you’re ready and have some of those beautiful, unique numbers, let’s go. Let’s open up,” he said.

To restart, the states must have a “downward path” of “influenza diseases” and confirm Covid-19 cases over a two-week period and prove “strong testing” for workers at risk.

Countries should also be able to create “fast, secure, and efficient” screening sites and ensure audience tracking, and “personal monitoring” sites should screen asymptomatic individuals.

States should also be able to easily access personal protective equipment and other medical equipment available in the event of an increase, and to protect other safety protocols from front-line workers as well as public transport riders.

Phase one advises Americans to keep trying to stay away from the community and to avoid “socializing” in groups of more than 10 people. It is also recommended that you avoid unnecessary trips.

Under phase one From reopening:

Employers must continue to work remotely and close common areas and “implement a strict social avoidance protocol.”

Restaurants, places of worship, gyms and movie theaters can be reopened with forced physical distance. The bars must remain closed.

Doctors can resume selective surgeries.

Schools that have been closed should be closed, and hospitals and nursing homes should not be limited to visitors.

Spikeless modes can be moved through the first phase in some cases The second phase:

To reopen schools, restaurants, cafes and gyms with less occupancy restrictions.

Unnecessary travel can be resumed

Individuals may not be in groups larger than 50, but employers should encourage remote work.

States can move in this direction without any “return” to virus activity in the second phase third phase:

Visits to hospitals and nursing homes can be resumed.

Large spaces can be open but with precise physical distance guidelines.

