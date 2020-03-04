[Rep. Clyburn Pushes Mike Bloomberg to Fall Out: ‘Hope He Will Truly Coalesce Around Joe’]

South Carolina Congressman and Dwelling Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), whose influential endorsement assisted fuel former Vice President Joe Biden’s political resurrection for the Democratic nomination, pushed 2020 applicant Mike Bloomberg on Wednesday to drop from the race just after a lackluster effectiveness on Super Tuesday.

Touting Biden’s successes on Morning Joe, Clyburn did congratulate Bloomberg, “I guess mayor Bloomberg is demonstrating at the time once again what a course male he is.”

But Clyburn went onto reports the billionaire is at present reassessing whether he has a path to the White Residence.

Clyburn then said his hopes Bloomberg will “coalesce” all-around Biden, similar to other 2020 hopefuls who have dropped from the race, including Senator Amy Klobuchar and previous South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“And I hope he will definitely coalesce all around Joe Biden like the relaxation of us will and have a incredible victory in November,” the Democratic occasion leader stated.

Asked by New Day’s anchor Alisyn Camerota, “Have you listened to that mayor Bloomberg is dropping out this morning?”

Clyburn replied, “I’ve listened to that on some media sources that he’s ‘reassessing’ this early morning. I’m stating that I would advise that they will coalesce all around Joe Biden. I have no strategy what he’s heading to do. I would love to see him — I seriously like him as well. I have gotten to know him. And he’s — he really — on enterprise, he’s a lot a lot more of a kind of a pleasant man than it would seem to be in the political arena.”

“And what about senator Elizabeth Warren?” Camerota questioned.

“Well, Senator Elizabeth Warren, I imagine that right after — appeared like she finished third in Massachusetts. I would reassess if I were her as nicely,” Clyburn chimed in.

Clyburn then reacted to James Carville‘s salute to him for the turnaround for Joe Biden’s campaign, which was on complete screen on Tremendous Tuesday.

“Oh, come on. I know James. He’s a wonderful male. I seriously like him. We have talked a whole lot. I have not observed him not long ago. I’m glad I did see him a couple of months back. I was down for the LSU/Clemson recreation. I’m happy I didn’t see him that night time,” Clyburn concluded.

