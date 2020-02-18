[Rep. Doug Collins Ridicules GOP Primary Opponent Sen. Kelly Loeffler For $900 Hunting Denims]

Consultant Doug Collins (R-GA) is taking some rather severe swipes at fellow Republican, Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA, each of whom seek the Republican nomination for US Senate race in the state of Georgia.

The hottest beef originated right after Loeffler tweeted out a online video saying she is “Pro 2nd Modification Conservative” picturing herself with a gun in hand and donning hunting gear.

Given that coming to the Senate, I’ve signed on to 3 expenses that defend our proper to retain & bear arms, which includes the Hid Carry Reciprocity Act. #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/bj4gyEa4yt — Kelly Loeffler (@kloeffler) February 10, 2020

Collins took problem with her self-portrayal and blasted the incumbent senator for not possessing a Ga searching license in accordance to the Atlanta Journal-Structure.



The existing GOP consultant, and quite faithful Trump ally, continued with extra jabs around the seeming expense of Loeffler’s looking outfit, and that there is no evident pet accompanying her in the hunting campaign advertisement.

Kelly’s new outfit for her advertisement? $$$$

Kelly pretending to go hen looking without a pet? PRICELESS pic.twitter.com/rmqZRufeRh — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) February 18, 2020

Kelly Loeffler running to get her hunting license these days soon after the Atlanta papers called her out for not possessing one. #FakeHunter #FakeConservative pic.twitter.com/FdYFEba3Z9 — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) February 18, 2020

Again in January, Nationwide Republican Senatorial Committee’s Government Director Kevin McLaughlin issued a assertion in support of Loeffler, which also blasted Collins, “The shortsightedness in this selection is gorgeous. Doug Collins’ selfishness will hurt David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler, and President Trump…The NRSC stands firmly guiding Sen. Kelly Loeffler and urges everyone who would like to re-elect President Trump, keep the GOP senate vast majority, and end socialism to do the very same.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) hasn’t returned Medaiaite’s ask for for comment. The Loeffler campaign was not able to be arrived at for remark.