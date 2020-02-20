[rep.-jesus-‘chuy’-garcia-endorses-bernie-sanders,-will-rally-latino-voters-in-nevada]

WASHINGTON – Rep. Jesus “Chuy’ Garcia, D-Sick., who was a main nationwide surrogate for Bernie Sanders in 2016 endorsed the Vermont senator on Thursday and will head to Nevada to marketing campaign for him in a point out wherever Latino voters are a important to victory.

Garcia will stump for Sanders in Nevada on Friday, in progress of the Feb. 22 caucus.

“I stand with Bernie Sanders since we require a president who is consistent, who has the courage to pursue serious modify, and who will generally decide on the folks more than political attain or expediency,” Garcia claimed in a assertion.

“For me and for a bulk of communities across our state, defeating Donald Trump and reversing his inhumane immigration procedures is not only urgent, it is private. Bernie Sanders is the only individual who can unite a coalition able of defeating Donald Trump and can ensure that our state never ever all over again rips kids from the arms of their households,” Garcia stated.

The Sanders-Garcia connection stretches to 2015, when Sanders backed Garcia’s Chicago mayoral bid from Rahm Emanuel. With the assist of Garcia, Sanders practically beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Illinois most important.

Sanders declared his 2020 bid in February 2019, and Garcia, a progressive, held back an speedy endorsement. As a freshman member of Congress in 2019, Garcia was in no rush to commit considering that so numerous of the 2020 presidential rivals had been in the Residence or Senate.

“At a time when Donald Trump proceeds to use hateful rhetoric and the electricity of the federal authorities to divide up our country and terrorize immigrants at the border and in our communities, we need to have more leaders like Chuy. I am happy to have his aid as we say no extra to Donald Trump’s cruel and inhumane agenda and glimpse ahead to doing work with him to create a federal government that functions for all,” Sanders claimed in a assertion.

Garcia’s announcement arrives immediately after Sanders’ potent displaying in Iowa and win in New Hampshire, the states with the initially two 2020 votes.

Very last Thursday, Sanders endorsed Cook dinner County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx in her Illinois March major struggle.