Rep. Matt Gaetz coronavirus examination arrives back destructive just after get hold of with person at CPAC who examined favourable

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida states his COVID-19 lab consequence has appear back again detrimental right after coming in make contact with with a individual at a convention who later tested good for coronavirus.

Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted Tuesday declaring he, in an abundance of warning and at the assistance of health care gurus, will continue to be below self-quarantine via Thursday.

I have just been knowledgeable that my COVID-19 lab consequence was adverse.

In an abundance of warning, I will remain underneath self-quarantine at the information of health care specialists by way of Thursday at 2pm. I carry on to come to feel high-quality and exhibit no signs or symptoms.

— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 10, 2020

The congressman on Monday was knowledgeable that he arrived into call with an attendee of the Conservative Political Action Meeting 11 times back. That attendee has given that tested optimistic for COVID-19.

In accordance to reporters with our Nexstar DC bureau, Gaetz was on Air Pressure A person with President Trump on Monday.

.@RepMattGaetz states he was informed he came in make contact with with another person at CPAC who examined optimistic for COVID-19.

These days, he was on Air Force with President Trump (very first picture of him stepping off AF1).

Very last week Gaetz wore a fuel mask on the Home flooring & photograph of himself#NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/fohCskRBWh

— Alexandra Limon (@AlexLimonNews) March 9, 2020

The information of his feasible exposure to the virus will come just days following Rep. Gaetz confirmed up to a House vote on a coronavirus paying monthly bill carrying a gasoline mask.

In a tweet Monday, the congressman wrote that he “expected COVID-19 to impression Congress, provided the elevated frequency of travel and human contact, and demonstrated his concern very last 7 days on the Residence flooring.”

Gaetz is just the hottest of quite a few Republican lawmakers who have introduced they will self-quarantine right after CPAC.

Latest ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: