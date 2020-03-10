Rep. Matt Gaetz self-quarantining after make contact with with individual at CPAC who examined good for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida suggests he is self-quarantining soon after coming in speak to with a man or woman at a meeting who afterwards tested optimistic for coronavirus.

Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted Monday declaring he was educated that he arrived into speak to with an attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference 11 days in the past. That attendee has considering that analyzed beneficial for COVID-19.

“While the Congressman is not going through symptoms, he gained testing today and expects results quickly,” his tweets explained. “Under doctor’s standard precautionary tips, he’ll continue to be self-quarantined till the 14-day period of time expires this 7 days.”

In accordance to reporters with our Nexstar DC bureau, Gaetz was on Air Pressure A single with President Trump on Monday.

.@RepMattGaetz says he was knowledgeable he arrived in get hold of with anyone at CPAC who tested constructive for COVID-19.

Now, he was on Air Power with President Trump (very first image of him stepping off AF1).

Past 7 days Gaetz wore a gasoline mask on the Residence ground & photo of himself#NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/fohCskRBWh

The news of his probable exposure to the virus arrives just times just after Rep. Gaetz confirmed up to a Home vote on a coronavirus spending monthly bill putting on a fuel mask.

In a tweet Monday, the congressman wrote that he “expected COVID-19 to influence Congress, given the elevated frequency of vacation and human contact, and demonstrated his worry final 7 days on the Property floor.”

Gaetz is just the latest of quite a few Republican lawmakers who have declared they will self-quarantine after CPAC.