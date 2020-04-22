Home » Featured » Rep. Recognize Omar The Trump Hotel Does Not Require Rental Properties
Rep. Recognize Omar The Trump Hotel Does Not Require Rental Properties

Bykaykoch on April 22, 2020
Rep. Recognize Omar The Trump Hotel Does Not Require Rental Properties

Rep. Ilhan Omar | says the Trump Organization has a lot of nerves asking the federal government to take a break … if regular Americans don’t get it themselves.

We spoke to a congressman in Minnesota on Wednesday about the Trump International Hotel in D.C. making a formal request by its landlord administration that a $ 268k monthly rent could be published. It certainly sounds like a … conflict of interest.

Eric Trump – who was in charge of Trump’s business affairs while serving as president – told the NYT he wanted to be treated like everyone else … as how their income got a nose-dive during the coronavirus pandemic, similar to other hotels in the country.

That’s not cool, though, according to Rep. Omar – who tells us President Trump and his cabinet should NOT prioritize the hotels of everyday Americans when it comes to rentals … because many are better than the last.

He said no one was satisfied when corporations and businesses called for help, but when people needed help – much more than federal stimulus checks – everyone created chaos. The congressman seems to have come up with a potential new bill that would really help with this issue – namely, rent deferments.

Rep. Omar has one more reason to step in quickly … and it has to do with the curve first. Not for the virus, but for a potential home crisis.

