Rep. Recognize Omar The Trump Hotel Does Not Require Rental Properties

Rep. Ilhan Omar | says the Trump Organization has a lot of nerves asking the federal government to take a break … if regular Americans don’t get it themselves.

We spoke to a congressman in Minnesota on Wednesday about the Trump International Hotel in D.C. making a formal request by its landlord administration that a $ 268k monthly rent could be published. It certainly sounds like a … conflict of interest.

Eric Trump – who was in charge of Trump’s business affairs while serving as president – told the NYT he wanted to be treated like everyone else … as how their income got a nose-dive during the coronavirus pandemic, similar to other hotels in the country.

That’s not cool, though, according to Rep. Omar – who tells us President Trump and his cabinet should NOT prioritize the hotels of everyday Americans when it comes to rentals … because many are better than the last.

He said no one was satisfied when corporations and businesses called for help, but when people needed help – much more than federal stimulus checks – everyone created chaos. The congressman seems to have come up with a potential new bill that would really help with this issue – namely, rent deferments.

Rep. Omar has one more reason to step in quickly … and it has to do with the curve first. Not for the virus, but for a potential home crisis.