[Repair initiatives convey detours, road closures about the bay area – Up News Facts San Francisco]

SAN FRANCISCO (Up Information Info SF) – Night do the job by Caltrans groups in the Castro Valley could reduce traffic early in the morning for a number of days, though in North Bay, bridge perform and tree cleansing projects will impact Journey targeted traffic for months.

CASTRO VALLEY

Caltrans will shut the interchange in between Interstate 580 westbound and Route 238 southbound in Castro Valley through the night time from Saturday to Wednesday.

Get the job done begins at 11 p.m. Saturday at 8 a.m. Sunday, with lane closure on I-580 eastbound.

At 9pm. Sunday’s work at nine a.m. Monday will suggest a comprehensive closure of the Route 238 connector.

A entire closure of the Route 238 connector is also scheduled through get the job done commencing at 10 p.m. Monday at six a.m. Tuesday and 10 p.m. Tuesday at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Changeable and directional concept signals will be positioned to manual motorists by means of detours all-around perform.

VALLEJO

The Mare Island Causeway bridge in Vallejo will be closed from four to 6 p.m. On Monday to get ready for repairs to car or truck and pedestrian safety obstacles, a metropolis spokeswoman mentioned.

Repairs are scheduled to commence on Tuesday and are envisioned to conclusion on March 13, Vallejo spokeswoman Allison Mattioli said.

The Causeway Bridge will remain open up to targeted visitors during repairs, but motorists may well working experience periodic delays thanks to narrowing of the lane and / or extra closures to finish repairs safely and securely, Mattioli claimed.

Motorists are inspired to use Highway 37 to travel to and from Mare Island for the duration of the closure.

PETALUMA

Tree elimination work at night will shut the lanes of Highway 101 between Lakeville Road / Freeway 116 and Corona Street in Petaluma for eight weeks setting up Monday.

The closures to the north are scheduled from 10 p.m. at six am.

Closures to the south are scheduled from seven p.m. at 4 a.m.

In the course of function, the appropriate lane will be shut alongside with adjacent entry and exit ramps to present a safe workplace for do the job groups.

Get the job done is becoming carried out as component of the Marin-Sonoma Narrows (MSN) venture to include shared journey lanes amongst Windsor and Novato on Highway 101.

The $ 78.8 million task will insert a lane for shared journeys in each individual route, construct a new bridge more than the railroad tracks of the Sensible corridor and add sound walls.

Building commenced last Oct and is scheduled to be finished in the summer season of 2023.

Far more data about this undertaking: http://little bit.ly/39PVDzP

