Repeat thief Shelley Williams tightened cop’s genitals during Dunedin’s crime streak

Two months after her parole, Shelley Lee Williams engaged in a series of drunken crimes in Dunedin that involved shoplifting, racist ranting, wild driving, and genitals compression of a police officer.

The 43-year-old woman made the headlines in 2017 when she was exposed as the person behind a series of armed robberies in Dunedin.

First, Williams stole a $ 550 South Dunedin jeweler and threatened to shoot a man in the leg, then a few weeks later targeted Sue Todd Antiques and then the Elgin Food Market in Mornington.

Among these was also the attempted theft of an Ashburton antique dealer who tackled her and chased her away.

Williams was imprisoned for five years and, although she has two years left to serve, the Parole Board has decided that she can be safely released.

Despite dozens of previous convictions, a psychologist assessed her as having a low risk of recidivism.

Panel moderator Judge Phil Gittos noted that serving a sentence in a women’s prison for “transgender women” posed “special challenges”.

Williams’ taste for freedom was short-lived.

On October 11, she drove her BMW from her home in Oamaru to Dunedin and started a rampage that lasted more than six hours.

Williams’ first stop was Farmers in CBD.

After 30 minutes of navigation, she filled a basket with 33 pieces of clothing, handbags and a cushion – with a total value of $ 1900 – and simply left without paying.

Several hours later, parole went to the Southern Cross Hotel where she claimed to have a reservation.

It was a lie but the staff said they could pay for a room.

When all of Williams’ bank cards failed, she launched a rude racist tirade and smashed a donation box on the floor.

The staff followed her to their vehicle, seeing her take off at high speed and crash into the parking barrier arm while sounding her horn.

Williams went through the red lights and drove other motorists to the tail, causing a wave of calls to the police.

But there was still time to multiply the crimes.

Williams left his car in the parking lot of the Leviathan hotel and drove to the Countdown supermarket.

After putting wine and food in her bag and trying to get out, she was confronted with workers.

The service manager asked for the return of the goods, but Williams repeatedly denied being a thief.

Her mood turned to rage when the employee photographed her with a phone.

Williams first threatened to shoot the victim and then started kicking him.

As the woman reached out to protect herself, one of the blows cut her and dislocated her finger.

Police found Williams in the parking lot “intoxicated and uncooperative”.

When she was on a breathalyzer, she gave a reading of 1,090 mcg of alcohol per liter of breath – more than four times the legal limit.

The bad behavior continued at the station.

During his treatment, Williams seized the genitals of a police officer “and tightened them,” according to court documents.

“The defendant then apologized saying that she had to do this because the police officer was cute.”

When informed that she was being called back to prison, Williams pounded the walls and spattered blood around the area.

She also had time to break a computer mouse before being detained.

Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, assault against police, drunk driving and two shoplifting incidents.

She will be sentenced to the Christchurch District Court next month.

Nearly 1,900 people were granted parole in 2018-2019. Less than a quarter of them were recalled to prison.

.