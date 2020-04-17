Replacement lions in the South African park take advantage of the lack of tourists

TORONTO –

Pride of lions in South Africa’s giant Kruger National Park has benefitted from the lack of tourists due to the FIR-19 incident to sleep in the middle of a road. .

Parks ranger Richard Sowry photographed the rare occasion during a Wednesday afternoon ride.

In photos shared on the park’s Twitter account, at least twelve large cats can be seen in the middle of the street in the afternoon sun.

According to the tweet, lions are usually located in the Kempiana Contract Area, a field of tourist parks not found. That day, however, the animals were left in the open on a road just outside the Orpen Vacation Center, located on the western border of the park.

Ike Phaahla, director of communications and marketing for the park, said that lions usually sleep during the day because they are in the middle of the night.

He told CTVNews.ca in an email on Friday that “What is wrong with them is using less fuel because most of them will be in the woods,”

Kruger National Parks has been closed to the public since March 25, as a national closure for termination of the new outbreak.

Because of the limited number of people around and less traffic on the roads, Phaahla said the animals in the park are more active during the day in areas they would normally avoid.

Phaahla said it was unclear when the park would be allowed to reopen when they followed government guidelines on the issue.

Last week, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa continued to shut down the country until the end of April to prevent the spread of the virus.

South Africa, with 57 million people, has the highest number of cases of COVID-19 in Africa with more than 2,600 cases and 48 deaths.

Kruger tourists that most tourists do not see. #SALockdown The porch is usually located in the Kempiana Contract Park, an area around which Kruger’s visitors are invisible. This afternoon they slept on a field just outside the Orpen Holiday Hotel.

Part Ranger Richard Sowry pic.twitter.com/jFUBAWvmsA

– Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 15, 2020