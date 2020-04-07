Repo, Reverse Repo, CRR, LAF, and why are RBI steps significant?

When the RBI lowers the repayment rate, banks receive money at a lower interest rate, the interest of which is usually transferred to borrowers – individuals, industries or institutions.



latest update: March 27, 2020, 5:03 PM IST

A day after Finance Minister Niar Ala Sitharaman announced a package to help them survive the locking of the whole of India due to the epidemic of coronavirus, he announced a supplement package of lakh for 1.07 rupees of crab, this time to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). ) Became on Friday. Do your best for the banking and financial sector of the country.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced 75 basic points in lowering the rate of repayment, along with a number of other measures to inject liquidity into the system. During his speech, Das issued a number of announcements regarding CRR, LAF, reverse repayment, and more. Here’s what these terms mean and how important they are to the Indian economy:

Repayment rate



The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the repayment rate by 75 basis points to 4.4% versus 5.15% earlier. The refund rate is the rate at which the RBI lends to banks if it faces a budget deficit.

When the RBI lowers the repayment rate, banks receive money at a lower interest rate, the interest of which is usually transferred to borrowers – individuals, industries or institutions. Therefore, lowering the repayment rate effectively means cheaper home loans, car loans or any other type of loan. However, declining repayment rates have also led to lower interest rates on fixed deposits and other savings instruments.

Reverse reversal



The central bank on Friday cut the reverse repayment rate by 90 pounds to 4 percent. As the name implies, reverse repo is the opposite of repo. The reverse buy rate is the rate at which the RBI borrows through commercial banks. It is a tool that can be used to control the money supply in the country.

Reducing the reverse repayment rate means that commercial banks receive lower interest rates in parking lots with the central bank, thereby encouraging them to move money in the market to earn more money. The governor of the RBI said on Friday that the reversal of the repayment rate was higher so that the banks were “stimulated to borrow” and not “distinct to raise money.”

CRR

The cash reserve ratio (CRR) fell to 3% from March 28, 2020 at 100 bps. Under CRR, banks must separate a certain percentage of total deposits in the current account with the RBI. This means that banks do not have access to that amount for any economic or commercial activity and do not earn anything in this regard.

A sharp drop in the base 100 points in the CRR basically means that banks now have to block a smaller portion of their deposits with the RBI, and more money can be directed to increase credit. In this way, they can make more profit by converting more non-income deposits into income loans.

LAF

Liquidity Regulation Facility (LAF), also known as liquidity corridor, is essentially the difference between repo rate and reverse repo rate. The RBI on Friday raised liquidity or fundamentally increased liquidity by lowering the reverse rate of return (90 bps) with a clearer figure than the repo rate (below 75 bps) to stimulate the economy and encourage institutions to borrow. .

