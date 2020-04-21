Report: 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 5G and Mini-LED display delayed until 2021

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 5G and Mini-LED display has been postponed until 2021 because of the impact the coronavirus outbreak had on Apple’s supply chain partners, according to a new Chinese-language report by United Daily News.

Last week, analyst Jeff Pu told investors that the rumored “iPad Pro” top category could be delayed until early next year due to the device’s “complex panel design”. According to UDN, Apple originally planned to launch the device in the fall, but gave up that schedule due to the epidemic. Either way, today’s report gives additional weight to the likelihood of a delay by 2021.

Back in December, before the global health crisis hit, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple had developed up to six Mini-LED products, including a 12.9-inch PiPad Pro‌ and an A14X chip, which will be released in the third quarter of 2020.

Last month, the leaking Jon Prosser said it includes a new 5G-compatible ‌iPad Pro‌ A14X chip, and there will be no other hardware changes at the end of 2020 that will “prevent further delays”.

Apple updated the ‘iPad Pro‌ in March. The relatively small upgrade includes an A12Z Bionic chip (since it was found to be an A12X chip with an extra GPU core enabled), an ultra-wide camera that allows 0.5x zoom, a LiDAR scanner for enhanced augmented reality, and better sound microphones. This was the first update to the ‌iPad Pro, as the device received a major overhaul in October 2018.

