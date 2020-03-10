Report – 1978-85 – Album Review

Report – 1978-85

Captain Oh!

3CD / DL

Released 20 March 2020

Boxing brings together the three albums with “Good Sound” and offers “bonus” tracks with lots of bonuses in genres… .and Candy’s School, Summer, and Deadly Sin …

Of all the bands that came out in good vibes, Belfast lasted a long time on their album with two singles (as well as the band’s contribution to the band) and one on a single album. Years. After making a name for themselves in front of them, they were aligned with the status quo in London in early 1977. They played their part in the fall of spring of the same year, falling from their own efforts and mixing up the covers of sexual abuse. The first line of the group shows three Queue brothers. Martin leads bass by brothers and sisters Colin Drum, on guitar, Colin Gagdon (nickname Getty) and vocalist Blair Hamilton. He rose quickly, leaving behind the “famous” broadcasts in place.

They quickly built up local support and in 1978 released the first recording of their tagline “Don’t Be Foolish.” When you hear this steamy Classic 7 hearing sound, good vocalists seek out their distribution over nature. So they signed Rory Holley, and in the same year another real name came out in his youth. In 1979, you compiled enough songs to record your own album without remembering the most old material or cover versions.

This is the first LPD. The band was immersed in a non-punk PC talk show with punk sex appeal (e.g. clinical love) and anti-love posting (you never like it). But, except for a few moments, he is most remembered for his The Cops are Comin ‘conflict with the same name and the heavy metal music of his own name, which is more of a youthful gossip than any other. Still, it reflects all of the youth of the 70’s in its ugly glory, and its melodies and relative purity give it the winning beauty. Also, as a single release, the title track is a great piece of youth angler, launching the album with gusto.

(Embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIkUyGq0sxI (/ Embed)

Cyberbone represents a good warehouse mood and represents a change of pace and the addition of the name Lloyd is just another dimension to the school teacher’s meditation and shows a good feel for the Sops. Self-Esteem of the 1979 pure teen’s frustration, jealousy, jealousy, hate, fear and even true love brush (one day gives a happy ending). This disc is a combination of the two classic 1978 singles and their contribution to The Of the Bands is a different version of The Cops are Comin ‘.

After the album, the albums recorded good vibes after the second drummer Raymond allsalls. May In 1981, they set up their own label GMBM for Magna Energy. For the next two releases, you have only changed the label name to ads. In 1982, when Colin Cowan was killed in a car accident, the tragedy struck the group, but they believed to continue. By the end of the year, they had moved to the Abstract label at the Cherry Red Show.

The first album of blood and thunder I bought at the time of its release came in four years since they were young and it was totally different in tone and sound. The first LP, using the songs that have a lifelong and realistic psychological problem, is the first LP. I always find this mysterious and fragile dream of my young teenager. There is really only one rear sight to recalibrate the original single fragment. I’m not sure if that and the Gloucester band’s neck (as well as the covers turned as a single) will fit into the LP once again, but I give them both very good. Passing

The Heart of Blood and Thunder is truly a summer comedy blast, a two-part musical: a long-haired fame and scream and a mean, sensual gangland battle. By the time we got to the clean rock and roll roll we went through a lot. The relaxed arms in the beautiful sleeve updated it in a very subtle way. On this disc, we get the first version of the Gingland War, with the band taking on seven deadly sinuses and two drums to the same song to keep the atmosphere going. This disc ends with a little touch of Kirk Rogers Ruby (Don’t Take Your Love to the City).

(Embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHV9S1ZWC0w (/ Embed)

In 1984, in the Paris New Rose label, seven murderous offenses, in seven small albums, the broadcast was still changed. Here they end up on a rock and roll roaring to make their voice, so a lot of bloody dogs have been charged as a mob. The title track is a natural rebel rock, while David Bowie’s five-year version shows how far away they are from their roots. Just waiting for the rain is back to the days of blood and thunder. After this record The band released its final release in 1986 before splitting in 1986. In 1969, a 12 የስ single, Stoogie cover was joined by Rocky’s psychic ketch and the lower atmosphere exploded into the blue murder. The revised version of 1969 is also included here.

This collection ends with the Pel sessions between 1981 and 1982, up to the Blood and Thunder album. The official release was released on Monday, as one might suspect all the songs recorded on the aforementioned album. When they were registered in May 1981, the moon of this decline was named the sun’s rays. The Blood and Thunder album doesn’t hold that much for its many qualities. May The four songs, starting in September 1982, bring their original single-track punch to the right start.

In the years during its first incarnation, the workshop showed a remarkable development, from the “after-school fairy tale” sprawling to the blood and thunder and blood and thunder, and finally to the great rock and seven killer flames. . In all those times, they come up with something fun that no one else does. The revamped band version with Ray, Martin and Greg on guitar, Jets Burns still releases a year on Guy Young. They still cut the mustard and made a few guitars in the UK in May this year, if I were you, I’ll watch it. Listen to this deep and fun boxing box and then watch them stream, broadcasting channels over and over again proving that it’s still the real deal.

The hunters can be found here on Facebook

All the words by Ian Kandi – see the author’s profile here

Related