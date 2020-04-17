Report: Abdul Wahid Omar slated to be appointed Bursa chairman, say resources | Malaysia

Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar (pic) left PNB again in June 2018 following the 14th common election and was afterwards changed by former Bank Negara governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — News of a shake-up in the leadership of Bursa Malaysia Berhad have surfaced, with former Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar tipped to be appointed the upcoming head of the Malaysian stock exchange.

A report by The Edge yesterday experienced quoted resources on Abdul Wahid’s likely impending appointment, as Bursa Malaysia’s main government Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift declined to verify nor dismiss the claim.

Abdul Wahid left PNB again in June 2018 subsequent the 14th normal election and was later on changed by former Lender Negara governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

He was then created chairman of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) towards the finish of 2018, with his tenure scheduled to very last right until October 2021.

The Edge in its report also quoted the Securities Fee Malaysia (SC), who verified that non-govt chairman of Bursa Malaysia Datuk Shireen Ann Zaharah Muhiudeen has been questioned to vacate her put up, supposedly around difficulties similar to governance.

The SC in the report confirmed that Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, following consulting the fee, had invoked his ministerial powers permitted less than the Cash Marketplaces and Products and services Act 2007 (CMSA) when he determined to revoke Shireen’s appointment.

Shireen was appointed to her role back again in March 2019, and was later also made Bursa Malaysia’s public curiosity director, changing her predecessor Tan Sri Amirsham A. Aziz who helmed the put up given that 2015.

“In performing exercises this ability, the minister consults with the SC before arriving at his final decision.

“The session in this instance revolved around governance issues and the present Bursa chairman’s healthy and properness to go on holding the posture.

Next our session, we consider the minister has made the decision to revoke Datuk Shireen Ann Zaharah Muhiuddin’s appointment,” reported the SC as quoted by The Edge.

Other than her place in Bursa Malaysia, Shireen also founded the Corston-Smith Asset Administration Sdn Bhd, and had served as the main government of the AIG Financial commitment Corporation (Asia) Ltd from 1992 to 2004.

Shireen, a previous member of the International Advisory Panel for Labuan Intercontinental Company and Money Centre, also retains positions as an unbiased director at AMMB Holdings Bhd and at the Federal Land Growth Authority.