[report:-alex-rodriguez-emerges-as-probable-applicant-to-buy-mets]

According to The New York Post, Alex Rodriguez is searching into investing in a baseball team in New York — and it ain’t the Yankees.

Rodriguez, who spent 13 seasons with the Yankees (he was suspended for a person of them), is “kicking the tires” on the prospect of receiving into an upcoming auction for the New York Mets immediately after billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen walked absent from a offer to acquire 80 p.c of the group past week.

Even though it is unclear how massive a share of the group Rodriguez would be wanting for, he surely has plenty of revenue to be a player need to he determine to get concerned in the bidding as the 44-12 months-old earned additional than $450 million in salary alone in excess of the study course of his profession.

“He’s a businessman and a baseball person primarily based in New York,” an A-Rod ally told The Article. “Why wouldn’t he be wanting at this?”

If Rodriguez does make a bid, it would be a “long shot” and would indicate he’d have to set with each other an possession team of even wealthier traders in the way former Yankees teammate Derek Jeter did with the Miami Marlins.

Jeter grew to become the controlling companion and CEO of the Marlins by putting down $25 million alongside 15 other traders to access a $one.2 billion offer in 2017.

“Rodriguez genuinely enjoys the Mets,” a resource familiar with A-Rod instructed The Put up. “He and J.Lo have talked about him acquiring a workforce ever given that Jeter got the Marlins.”

