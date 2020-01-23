Report: Apple TV + launches podcasting idea show business

Director Steven Spielberg speaks during an event to introduce Apple tv + at Apple headquarters. – AFP picture

SAN FRANCISCO, October 11 / PRNewswire / – Apple could release podcasts on its Apple TV + shows.

As Netflix supports its exclusives with official podcasts for “The Crown”, “The Irishman”, “Stranger Things” and “The Witcher”, Apple could soon follow the example of the tech blog “Engadget”.

After consulting a number of the show’s producers, Apple could use its original podcasts to further increase the engagement and appreciation of its subscription TV service.

Thanks to the ubiquity of iTunes and now Apple Podcasts as a distribution network, Apple is of course no stranger to podcasts, although it has not yet dealt directly with podcast production.

By now, Netflix has a dozen shows in stock that involve listeners in the development, filming, and topics included in a variety of its original content offerings.

A “Behind the Scenes” show started with a three-part look at the third season of Stranger Things in 2019 and returned to an investigation by The Witcher in early 2020.

Other projects include Behind The Irishman, Wermut: The Companion Podcast, Making a Murderer, Tales of The City and official support for The Crown.

If that weren’t enough, variety shows that I don’t like to talk about myself show the company I’m obsessed with, and you can’t make it up in corporate life within the streaming giant.

If Apple followed a similar path, this could mean insights from Star Trek and Outlander producers Ronald D. Moore (Apple TV +), Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell (The Morning Show), Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson) and Steven Spielberg (Amazing Stories).

Apple TV + is set at $ 4.99 (RM 20.30) per month for up to six accounts connected through a family sharing group. It’s free for one year with new iOS devices or Mac computers. – AFP Relax News

