Report: Bill Simmons is seeking $ 200 million to sell “The Ringer” and present Spotify

Spotify is already in the first talks with Bill Simmons about the possible purchase of The Ringer.

Front Office Sports reports that the music streaming giant will have to spend about $ 200 million to keep Simmons’ sports and pop culture outlet away.

However, according to FOS, the price that Simmons is asking is quite high, and The Ringer may only be worth around $ 90-100 million. According to a Wall Street Journal story from 2019, the website has podcast ad sales of more than $ 15 million a year.

With this advertising revenue, $ 200 million appears to be a high price for a non-news start-up site that gets most of its traffic from podcasts, said Eric Jackson, founder of media and technology investment firm EMJ Capital ,

“At that point, $ 200 million would be an incredible multiple for a media company,” said Jackson. “If they offered him that if I were him, I would take it up immediately.”

Should the deal fail, Simmons could seek some kind of reunification with his former employer, ESPN.

“I could see him doing more and more crossover stuff with ESPN,” said Jackson. “It seems there has been a defrosting of the relationship in recent years. I think he could do other things than just continue with The Ringer / Spotify if he goes this route.”

Spotify and Simmons were already in a relationship when he launched a new original podcast called “The Hottest Take” in September, which is streamed exclusively on Spotify.

