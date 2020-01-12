Report: Browns hires Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski as head coach

Loading...

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski watches in the fourth quarter during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 20, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio / Getty Images)

Citing “a person familiar with the decision,” the Associated Press reports that the Cleveland Browns will hire Kevin Stefanski, the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator, as the new head coach.

The sites have yet to sign a contract, but an official announcement is expected on Monday (January 13). Stefanski, 37, will replace Freddie Kitchens, who was released by the Browns on December 29 after a disappointing 6-10 season. Stefanski has reportedly taken the position one day after the Vikings’ 27-10 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers.

It seems like the second time is the attraction for Stefanski and the Browns: he was almost elected head coach of the team last year and came second when Kitchens was promoted by the Interim Offensive Coordinator instead.

The Browns interviewed eight candidates for the job this time, including 49’s defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy Mike McCarthy, who was later hired by the Dallas Cowboys.

According to the Associated Press, McDaniels and Saleh were the other two finalists.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story.