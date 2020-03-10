Report: Coachella May perhaps Be Postponed to Oct More than Coronavirus

Festivalgoers are noticed in the course of the 2019 Coachella Valley Audio And Arts Competition on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Prosperous Fury/Getty Pictures for Coachella)

Right after the cancellation of SXSW owing to coronavirus concerns, songs lovers have been waiting to uncover out regardless of whether the pandemic will effect the relaxation of pageant period. In accordance to a new Billboard report, promoter Goldenvoice is hoping to stay away from canceling Coachella and Stagecoach outright by postponing the two Indio, California festivals to Oct.

Citing “high-degree resources,” the publication experiences that the tentative plan is to transfer Coachella to the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 and force Stagecoach to Oct. 23. “It’s not a finished deal but organizers ought to know in about 48 hours if the festivals can be saved,” Billboard writes.

Of course, suspending the competition alternatively of canceling is a logistical nightmare — 1 “involving hundreds of artists and their associates, as effectively as hundreds of contractors and distributors and tens of countless numbers of personnel.” As Billboard details out, “Artists are frequently touring in the course of the slide months, and though organizers aren’t most likely to get all the performers to concur to go, resources say that if enough of the massive headline functions — this year’s Coachella headliners include Frank Ocean, Rage Versus the Machine and Travis Scott — then the festival can be moved.”

On Monday, 3 far more scenarios of coronavirus ended up confirmed in Riverside County, exactly where the festivals take place. Coachella, which was at first scheduled for the weekends of April 10 and April 17, is predicted to deliver 250,000 lovers into the area. The BNP Paribas Open up tennis tournament in Indian Wells, which also usually takes position in the Coachella Valley, was just lately canceled as very well.

