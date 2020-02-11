Several cooperating witnesses helped speed up the criminal investigation into Blackwater founder and Trump ally Erik Prince, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The Department of Justice is reportedly considering whether to charge Prince with making false statements to Congress due to his testimony in November 2017 to the House Intelligence Committee and for breaking the Rules on the international arms trade.

It is unclear at what stage of the charge process prosecutors are currently in. House Intelligence Committee Chair Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) fired a criminal for Prince in April 2019, saying the Mueller report substantially contradicts the sworn testimony that the founder of Blackwater gave to the panel .

The Justice Department responded to Schiff last week, telling lawmakers that it would refer the request “to the appropriate investigative agency”.

Prince is said to have deceived lawmakers about the circumstances of a meeting in Seychelles in January 2017 with the head of the Russian direct investment fund Kirill Dmitriev.

George Nader, the US and Middle East intermediary who pleaded guilty in January to charges of child pornography, was also present at the summit. Nader faces separate campaign funding charges for his contributions to pro-Hillary Clinton political groups; he had pleaded not guilty in this matter.

The arms allegations are said to focus on a step the Prince took in the United Arab Emirates to provide the Gulf State armed plane.

Matthew L. Schwartz, Prince’s lawyer, did not immediately return a request for comment.