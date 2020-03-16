Report: Elon Musk Not Involved About Coronavirus Risk

Elon Musk is, evidently, not that fazed by the coronavirus.

JD Lasica/Innovative Commons

Above the training course of the final week, quite a few headlines have demonstrated rising amounts of problem above coronavirus and its results from equally the personal and public sectors. Firms have improved insurance policies, expanded compensated ill leave and explored telecommuting selections to cut down the chance of infection. But a new report from The Verge implies that at the very least just one popular company head isn’t as nervous about the danger of this pandemic.

Did you feel, “That seems like Elon Musk?” If so, you are correct. The Verge is reporting that Musk despatched an email to SpaceX workers that echoed the sentiments of a tweet he posted earlier in the month about the public’s reaction to coronavirus.

The coronavirus stress is dumb

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

Musk might want to file this one particular beneath “Tweets that have not aged very well.” But the SpaceX e-mail sounds like it was no significantly less tone-deaf:

Musk’s e-mail, despatched before these days, informed staff members of the place transportation firm that they ended up considerably more very likely to die from a vehicle crash than COVID-19, the sickness caused by the novel coronavirus. He also reported that, based on the evidence he had observed about COVID-19, he does not assume it’s “within the prime 100 overall health hazards in the United States.”

This is a potentially perilous frame of mind to have at a time when the phrase “flatten the curve” has entered the basic lexicon. Musk’s consider on coronavirus has also prompted a few satirical responses, which includes Jalopnik jogging an article suggesting that Tesla staff could be doing the job from home assembling autos.

A glimpse at Musk’s Twitter feed delivers a different latest publish that might allude to coronavirus — or which may well counsel he’s been getting actually into Frank Herbert’s Dune:

Dread is the mind-killer

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2020

It is a strange scenario of remaining contrarian for the sake of being contrarian, and by dealing with a pandemic as no significant offer, it has the opportunity to do real damage.

