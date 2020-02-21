Kash Patel, Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) previous best aide, is reportedly serving as an aide to acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.

Politico documented that Patel started his new purpose on Thursday. He previously labored for the White House’s National Protection Council soon after he experienced remaining Nunes’ workplace.

As Nunes’ aide, Patel assisted craft the infamous “Nunes memo” back when the California Republican was the chair of the Residence Intelligence Committee in early 2018.

The memo, which aimed to discredit Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation by “proving” anti-Trump bias in the intelligence local community, was commonly mocked on the document’s release for its sloppy mischaracterizations and omissions of vital information in House Republicans’ accusations.

Moreover, crucial impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who served as the NSC’s Director for European Affairs ahead of he was abruptly ousted by President Donald Trump, testified that Patel experienced misrepresented himself to Trump as an skilled on Ukraine, even with the truth that he experienced no encounter with the Eastern European place and that Vindman was the genuine qualified on the make a difference.

Patel’s involvement with Ukraine coverage transpired about when Trump and Rudy Giuliani were being plotting to withhold aid to Ukraine as a indicates to force the Ukrainian president into asserting an investigation into Joe Biden.

A spokesperson for the Business of the Director of Countrywide Intelligence declined to comment on the history.