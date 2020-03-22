Report: Ex-Wildcat Will Parks agrees to 1-yr deal with Eagles, returns home to Philly | National Sporting activities

Will Parks is coming dwelling.

The safety and previous Arizona Wildcat reportedly agreed to a a single-yr deal with his hometown NFL group, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Saturday, for each staff reporter Chris McPherson.

NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark reported Parks had far better income presents from the Vikings and Lions but chose to join the Eagles.

The Philadelphia indigenous will sign up for the Eagles immediately after 4 yrs with Denver. The 6-foot-1-inch, 194-pound Parks appeared in 62 online games for the Broncos, which include 15 commences, and recorded 149 tackles and four interceptions as a security-nickelback hybrid.

Parks joins an Eagles defense that bolstered its secondary around the final week. Immediately after releasing Pro Bowl security Malcolm Jenkins, the Eagles traded for Professional Bowl cornerback Darius Slay and re-signed basic safety Rodney McLeod.

Parks has stayed shut to the Philadelphia neighborhood in spite of being taken out for 8 decades. The Germantown High School item is a two-time recipient of the Broncos Group Ambassador Award. In August of 2018, Parks’ terrific-uncle, Barry Parks, was murdered when waiting around for abus. Parks was impacted by gun violence in growing up in North Philadelphia his complete daily life.

Parks partnered with Philadelphia CeaseFire and NFL’s “My Cleats, My Induce” campaign to distribute awareness about gun violence.

In 4 seasons (2012-15) at Arizona, Parks ranked up 197 tackles, 4 interceptions and one particular sack. He pressured two fumbles and recovered a single.

Contact sports activities content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports