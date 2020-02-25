report:-girl-slips-out-of-handcuffs,-opens-police-car-or-truck-doorway-and-escapes

MYRTLE Beach, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach front lady is facing an escape charge right after law enforcement say she escaped a law enforcement cruiser on a hectic highway in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon.

In accordance to an incident report, a Myrtle Seashore police officer responded to a business enterprise on South Kings Highway just after getting a simply call about a solicitation incident. Dispatch told the officer that a woman was “aggressively panhandling” at the place and “giving employees a hard time”. At one particular place, the lady had to be escorted out of the business enterprise, an worker explained to police.

The lady was later identified as Crystal Love Kitts, 38, of Myrtle Seashore. She was put in handcuffs and place in a police cruiser.

Crystal Really like Kitts (Resource: J. Reuben Prolonged Detention Centre)

While on the way to jail, the officer noted that Kitts was “irate and screaming” and “not earning a great deal sense”, in accordance to the report. The officer wrote that Kitts began hitting and kicking the home windows of the patrol automobile.

At one particular issue, the report claims she informed the officer she was suffocating, so the officer rolled down her window. According to the report, as the patrol car approached the intersection of third Ave South and South Kings Freeway, Kitts slipped out of one of her handcuffs, arrived at the absolutely free hand by means of the bars in the officer’s window, and opened her door from the outdoors.

She then commenced to run on third Ave South, the report states. Soon after a small foot pursuit, the officer was equipped to get her to the ground and handcuff her yet again.

Kitts was booked into the J. Reuben Lengthy Detention Center on Monday night. She’s charged with “escape or attempted escape from jail, recaptured in state” and trespassing.

