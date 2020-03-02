report:-immediately-after-missing-out-on-tony-romo,-espn-will-target-peyton-manning

Peyton Manning attends the game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys. (Ronald Martinez/Getty)

Just after coming up quick in the Tony Romo sweepstakes, ESPN is heading to endeavor to pull a Hail Mary with yet another former NFL quarterback.

In accordance to The New York Article, ESPN’s “first call” now that Romo is off the board will be to two-time Super Bowl winner Peyton Manning.

Searching to bolster its expertise on NFL broadcasts (precisely Monday Night time Football), ESPN is hopeful this could be the year the 43-yr-aged decides to try out his hand at currently being an analyst.

As The Post notes, the total of income ESPN is well prepared to present Manning by way of dad or mum corporation Disney is considerable adequate that the former star QB would have to pay attention.

Though he has not referred to as any NFL online games, Manning has labored for ESPN since 2018 breaking down existing NFL gamers on the ESPN+ series Depth.

As of now, ESPN’s Monday Evening Football booth only is made up of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland.

If Manning does not join them, it is probable the community could switch to another ex-quarterback, Kurt Warner. Should they retire, present NFL gamers Greg Olsen, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Larry Fitzgerald would all be possible selections for the MNF booth.

No make any difference what occurs with ESPN and Manning, Romo and CBS are in good form for 2020 and over and above.

To keep Romo in the fold, the community signed him to a lengthy-phrase contract with an annual income of all-around $17 million for each period, additional than double the earlier NFL substantial of $eight million for each calendar year that John Madden been given in the 1990s.

Interestingly, CBS attempted to signal Manning right before inking Romo to the extensive-term extension. Having said that, given that he could not commit, the community went with Romo as a substitute. Had Manning signed on with CBS, it is most likely Romo then would have signed with ESPN, in accordance to The Submit.

