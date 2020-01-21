Report: Iranian lawmaker announces $ 3 million reward for Trump’s murder

(WFLA) – According to Reuters, an Iranian legislature has requested the murder of President Donald Trump and will provide $ 3 million to anyone who carries it out.

“On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay a price of $ 3 million in cash to the one who kills Trump,” Ahmad Hamzeh told parliamentarians, according to an ISNA report.

Kerman is the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian military commander who was killed in an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump.

The news station says it is still unclear whether Hamzeh acted independently or whether the reward was a decision by the Iranian clerics to threaten the president.

