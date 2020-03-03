[report:-jaguars-concur-to-trade-cb-bouye-to-broncos]



FILE Picture: Nov 1, 2019 London, United Kingdom Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) all through exercise at Allianz Park. Kirby Lee-United states of america Now Sporting activities

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-spherical 2020 draft collection, according to a number of stories.

The deal just can’t officially be consummated till the new league calendar year commences on March 18.

Bouye verified he was dealt when he spoke to ESPN’s Josina Anderson. He claimed been given calls from Jaguars common manager Dave Caldwell and Broncos govt vice president John Elway.

“I’m on the way to get my little ones, (and) I get a cellular phone simply call from Caldwell, stating he appreciates every little thing I did for the staff,” Bouye told ESPN. “Then Elway phone calls me, expressing ‘Welcome to Denver.’ Now absolutely everyone is contacting. I’m just getting out. I want to thank Jacksonville.”

Bouye has two seasons remaining on a 5-yr, $67.5 million offer. He is slated to make $13 million in 2020.

The 28-yr-old Bouye experienced 65 tackles and just one interception last year. He was a Pro Bowl select for the Jaguars in 2017 when he recorded a occupation-greatest 6 interceptions.

Bouye has 14 interceptions and 315 tackles in 93 video games (62 starts off) about 7 NFL seasons. He spent the initially 4 with the Houston Texans before becoming a member of the Jaguars as a totally free agent prior to the 2017 campaign.

The Jaguars are anticipated to remain energetic restructuring their roster.

The Bouye deal follows a trade deadline offer with the Los Angeles Rams involving cornerback Jalen Ramsey in October 2019. Defensive stop Yannick Ngakoue, envisioned to be given the franchise tag ahead of the March 12 deadline, stated Monday he has no desire in a prolonged-expression offer with Jacksonville.

Quarterback Nick Foles, signed to a 4-12 months, $88 million agreement in March 2019, is also reportedly on the trade block.

–Field Level Media