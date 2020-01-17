NEW YORK – Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has agreed to become the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator, said ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Garrett becomes new first-year head coach Joe Judge and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Judge has spent the past eight seasons in New England as coordinator of the patriots’ special teams and trainer for wide receivers. Graham was Miami Dolphins’ defense coordinator last season and has also traveled to New England, the Giants in New York and Green Bay.

Garrett will inherit a crime that ended up 18th and 19th in 2019.

Then rookie quarterback Daniel Jones threw over 3,000 meters in 13 starts. He threw 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and lost 11 fiddles.

Saquon Barkley hurried over 1,000 meters and scored six touchdowns last season. He also got two points.

New York ended the 2019 season with a 4-12 record.